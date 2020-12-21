Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson gets new date, now scheduled for March 6

A women’s featherweight title fight between champion Amanda Nunes and challenger Megan Anderson will now go down on March 6.

Nunes and Anderson were originally slated to collide at UFC 256, which occured on December 12. Unfortunately, Nunes was forced out of that initially slated matchup with an injury, and the bout was put on ice.

According to ESPN, the official broadcast partner of the UFC, the fight finally has a new date.

The featherweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson has been rebooked for March 6, UFC officials told @bokamotoESPN. pic.twitter.com/uhNHbZifHd — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 21, 2020

“The featherweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson has been rebooked for March 6, UFC officials told @bokamotoESPN.”

Amanda Nunes will step into the cage on March 6 with both the UFC featherweight and bantamweight titles in her possession. Widely hailed as the greatest female fighter in the history of the sport, she’s currently riding impressive victories over Felicia Spencer, Germaine de Randamie, Holly Holm, Cris Cyborg, Raquel Pennington, Valentina Shevchenko, Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate. As a matter of fact, the Brazilian star holds victories over every woman to hold UFC titles at featherweight or bantamweight.

Megan Anderson, on the other hand, is riding back-to-back stoppage wins over Norma Dumont and Zarah Fairn. Those wins were preceded by a submission loss to Spencer, a win over Cat Zingano, and a decision loss to Holm in her UFC debut.

Given Nunes’ status amongst the sport’s best and the shortage of viable contenders remaining for her after her sustained dominance, she has stated that she’s considering hanging up the gloves soon, which adds an interesting wrinkle to this fight with Anderson.

“Ah, I don’t know, I’ve achieved everything I wanted,” Nunes said on a Brazilian television program in June (via MMA Fighting). “I’m well, I can go on with my life, maybe a [take] new step, maybe find new talents, help some girls there…maybe be a coach, too.

“I’m in a moment that I can retire, you know, and I’m in a moment that I can fight,” Nunes added. “I’m fine. There’s nothing else to be done right now in the division. The Hall of Fame will come, for sure. My life going forward, if I do stop now, the UFC will give me every support I need to continue having my money and work.”

Who do you think will come out on top when Nunes and Anderson collide on March 6?