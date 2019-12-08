Alistair Overeem has successful plastic surgery to fix torn lip

UFC heavyweight Alistair Overeem had successful plastic surgery to fix a torn lip suffered during his devastating KO loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event of UFC Washington, D.C.

Overeem was up ahead on all three judges scorecards and was cruising towards a unanimous decision victory before Rozenstruik landed a giant punch that knocked “The Reem” out. The punch also ripped apart Overeem’s lip in the process, and the photo of the torn lip went viral over social media late on Saturday night.

The nature of the injury was so severe that Overeem was forced to undergo emergency plastic surgery to fix it. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani broke the news that Overeem underwent successful plastic surgery to fix the lip.

Here’s what Helwani wrote on his Twitter.

“Alistair Overeem had successful plastic surgery on his lip last night, according to his team. He’s back resting at the hotel.”

UFC welterweight Alan Jouban was quick to offer his best wishes on his Twitter for Overeem as he recovered for the injury.

“Great fight @Alistairovereem Heal up warrior!”

It was the latest knockout loss for Overeem, who has now been knocked out 14 times during his professional MMA career, including seven knockout losses in the UFC alone. Overeem has lost three of his last five fights overall by knockout, including devastating finishes against Curtis Blaydes and Francis Ngannou. This latest knockout loss to Rozenstruik continues a troubling trend of brutal damage suffered by “Ubereem.”

Even though he suffered yet another knockout loss, Overeem seemed to be in good spirits, tweeting about the fight on Sunday morning and telling his fans that he is okay. That’s good news, but after this knockout loss, there will be many fans and media who will likely push for the idea of Overeem to retire due to suffering so many gruesome knockouts inside the Octagon. At least viscerally, this has to be up there with the worst ones he’s ever suffered. Fortunately, though, it appears he’s okay.

Do you think Alistair Overeem should fight again or hang up his gloves for good?