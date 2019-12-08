Pros react after Jairzinho Rozenstruik scores last second KO over Alistair Overeem

A heavyweight bout featuring former title challenger Alistair Overeem taking on surging contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik headlined tonight’s UFC Washington event.

The former Strikeforce and DREAM heavyweight champion, Overeem (45-17 MMA), entered tonight’s main event on a two-fight win streak, this after scoring back-to-back TKO victories over Sergei Pavlovich and Alexey Oleynik in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, 31-year-old Jairzinho Rozenstruik had gone a perfect 9-0 in his mixed martial arts career entering tonight’s event. In his most recent effort at UFC 244, ‘Bigi Boy‘ scored a knockout victory over former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski.

Tonight’s UFC Washington headliner was seemingly dominated by Alistair Overeem for the better part of five rounds. However, all it took was one big punch for Jairzinho Rozenstruik and the fight shockingly ended with just four seconds remaining in the fifth and final rounds.

It was a stunning come from behind win, one that had many fighters reacting on social media.

Official UFC Washington Result: Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Alistair Overeem via KO at 4:56 of Round 5

Check out how the pros reacted to Jairzinho Rozenstruik defeating Alistair Overeem below:

For a second, I wasn’t sure if Ubereem had the juice anymore to get another takedown 😅 #UFCDC — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 8, 2019

Rozenstruik is showing us that he’ll never “crack” under pressure! #UFCDC — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 8, 2019

Oh my god — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 8, 2019

Separated the lip in slow motion dang — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 8, 2019

No freaking way right now! Ko with seconds left. Ok that freaking lip 😳😩 #UFCDC — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 8, 2019

Hell of a heavyweight fight and with 10 seconds left #OMG — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 8, 2019

Someone send me some crack a doodle do jokes. I need it after seeing that lip. #UFCDC — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 8, 2019

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 7, 2019

