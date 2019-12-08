Pros react after Jairzinho Rozenstruik scores last second KO over Alistair Overeem

Jairzinho Rozenstruik
A heavyweight bout featuring former title challenger Alistair Overeem taking on surging contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik headlined tonight’s UFC Washington event.

The former Strikeforce and DREAM heavyweight champion, Overeem (45-17 MMA), entered tonight’s main event on a two-fight win streak, this after scoring back-to-back TKO victories over Sergei Pavlovich and Alexey Oleynik in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, 31-year-old Jairzinho Rozenstruik had gone a perfect 9-0 in his mixed martial arts career entering tonight’s event. In his most recent effort at UFC 244, ‘Bigi Boy‘ scored a knockout victory over former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski.

Tonight’s UFC Washington headliner was seemingly dominated by Alistair Overeem for the better part of five rounds. However, all it took was one big punch for Jairzinho Rozenstruik and the fight shockingly ended with just four seconds remaining in the fifth and final rounds.

It was a stunning come from behind win, one that had many fighters reacting on social media.

Official UFC Washington Result: Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Alistair Overeem via KO at 4:56 of Round 5

Check out how the pros reacted to Jairzinho Rozenstruik defeating Alistair Overeem below:

