Alex Pereira tabs Jiří Procházka, not Magomed Ankalaev, for next LHW title defense

Magomed Ankalaev continues to wait for Alex Pereira fight

Ankalaev recently called to face Pereira at UFC 308 in October, although that request was quickly declined by the light heavyweight titleholder. UFC 308 takes place in Abu Dhabi, which would likely be a fan-friendly advantage for Ankalaev.

Ankalaev challenged for the then-vacant UFC light heavyweight title against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282. The fight went to a split draw.

After losing to Pereira by knockout at UFC 295, Procházka earned a statement win against Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 300. He could potentially face Pereira for the belt or in a No. 1 contender fight against either Hill or Ankalaev.

Pereira’s UFC success is unprecedented. Just 12 fights into his professional MMA career, he’s earned two UFC belts, the fastest to accomplish that feat.

The former two-division Glory Kickboxing champion Pereira has won six of his eight UFC fights by knockout. The only two fights that went the distance were decision victories over Blachowicz and Bruno Silva.

The UFC light heavyweight title picture continues to fascinate, and Pereira seems intent on running it back with Procházka. In the meantime, Ankalaev might have to wait at least a few more months before his desired title shot.