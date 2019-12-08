Jorge Masvidal says Floyd Mayweather boxing match would be bigger money fight than Conor McGregor in MMA

UFC welterweight superstar Jorge Masvidal admits that an MMA fight against Conor McGregor would be big, but he says a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather would be even bigger.

UFC president Dana White said this week that McGregor hopes to fight Masvidal next after he fights Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. On paper, a superfight between Masvidal and McGregor would appear to be the biggest fight the UFC could book at the moment.

While Masvidal admits a McGregor fight is big, he has his targets set on an even bigger target, and that’s the undefeated boxing legend Mayweather.

Here’s what Masvidal told TMZ.

“(McGregor) is one of the lottery tickets we’re possibly going to cash on in. It’s not the biggest lottery ticket, but it’s one of the lottery tickets” Masvidal said.

Asked what a bigger lottery ticket is, Masvidal says it’s Mayweather.

“Me versus Mayweather. I want cash money. I got children and those children’s got needs. I love to fight and one of my first loves growing up was boxing, and then I fell in love with wrestling and then UFC came about. And I was like, ‘Wow, I can do them both of them at the same damn time.’ I fell in love with the UFC and that’s all I’ve done, the MMA. But I can box my ass off,” Masvidal said.

“Not saying I’m a better boxer than Mayweather but man, I’m gonna be in there with bad intentions trying to hurt him. I’m a well-conditioned athlete who’s not going to fade. I’m not going to fade in the eighth of ninth round (like McGregor). I’m going to be there for the whole night. I want to get into the biggest, toughest, roughest fights that I possibly can and make a paycheck for them as well, get compensated for my skills.”

Masvidal was asked if he had a message for Mayweather, and this is what he said.

“If you’re looking for a fight, I’m right here. If you’re looking for an easy paycheck, then go back to Japan and beat up those little guys,” Masvidal said. “If you want to fight a guy like Khabib Nurmagomedov who doesn’t know how to box, if he wants to fight that guy, I get it, man. Mayweather has paid his dues, he can do whatever the hell he wants. If he wants something he has to get up for early in the morning, train in the morning, train at night, that’s me, man. If you want something easy man, then yeah, get the other dudes.”

