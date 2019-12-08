Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Alistair Overeem scorecards revealed

The judges’ scorecards have been revealed for the heavyweight main event at UFC Washington, D.C. between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alistair Overeem.

Overeem appeared to be comfortably up ahead on the scorecards and well on his way to getting his hand raised by decision until Rozenstruik landed a fight-ending KO at 4:56 of the fifth round. It’s the latest KO in UFC heavyweight history, and as the judges’ scorecards showed, he needed it or else he would have lost a decision.

Veteran MMA journalist Damon Martin revealed the judges’ scorecards for the first four rounds of the fight on his Twitter. Check them out below.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik was down on all the scorecards heading into that fifth round before getting that KO with four seconds remaining #UFCDC pic.twitter.com/JP9o6zhsfI — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 8, 2019

“Jairzinho Rozenstruik was down on all the scorecards heading into that fifth round before getting that KO with four seconds remaining”

As you can see from the photo, judges Chris Lee and Sal D’Amato had Overeem winning the fight 39-37, while judge Doug Crosby had Overeem pitching a shutout 40-46 through the first four rounds of the fight. Unfortunately for Overeem, he wasn’t able to get to the end of the fifth round, instead getting caught by a massive blow by Rozenstruik and knocked out with just four seconds left in the fight. Overeem’s lip was also split open.

The KO was very reminiscent of last year’s fight between Yair Rodriguez and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung when Jung appeared to be way ahead on the scorecards before Rodriguez caught him with an elbow and knocked him out cold at 4:59 of the fifth round. It was very similar to the way Rozenstruik finished Overeem late.

It goes to show you that you can’t take anything for granted in this sport and you have to fight until the bitter end. While Overeem was well on his way to winning the fight, he let his guard down for his enough time for Rozenstruik to catch him, and that’s exactly what happened.

How did you have Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Alistair Overeem scored up until the time of the knockout?