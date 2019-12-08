Photo | Alistair Overeem suffered a brutal cut in KO loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Alistair Overeem suffered a shocking last second knockout loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the headliner of tonight’s UFC Washington event.

After seemingly outpointing his opponent for the better part of five rounds, ‘The Reem’ was flatted by a Rozenstruik punch with just four seconds left in the fifth and final round.

It was a devastating setback for Overeem who was looking to build on his recent back-to-back TKO victories over Sergei Pavlovich and Alexey Oleynik.

Instead the former Strikeforce and Dream heavyweight champion left UFC Washington headed to the doctors for repairs.

As seen below, Alistair Overeem suffered a horrific cut to his top lip due to the fight-ending blow (via @pwguru65 on Twitter).

With his stunning last-second victory over Overeem in tonight’s main event, Jairzinho Rozenstruik improved to a perfect 10-0 as a professional which includes four wins, all by knockout, under the UFC banner.

Now 39 years of age, there is no telling what will come next for the heavyweight legend known as ‘The Reem’.

Who would you like to see Alistair Overeem fight next if does decide to return to the Octagon for another appearance? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 8, 2019

Stay glued to this site for all of your mixed martial arts news!