Alistair Overeem reacts following last-second KO loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik

UFC heavyweight Alistair Overeem has reacted to the devastating last-second KO loss he suffered to the fists of Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Washington, D.C.

Overeem was in cruise control over Rozenstruik and looked to be well on his way to winning a unanimous decision. But with just four seconds left in the fight, Rozenstruik connected with a gigantic punch that floored Overeem. Referee Big Dan Miragliotta stepped in and waved off the contest and Rozenstruik was declared the winner by KO. It’s the latest knockout in the history of the UFC heavyweight division at 4:56 of round five.

The KO was so devastating that it literally split over the lip of Overeem, drawing all sorts of reactions from fans and media on social media, as well as concern. Following the event, Overeem took to his own social media to react to the KO.

Here’s what Overeem wrote on his Twitter.

Getting stitched up. Lip not to sexy at the moment.. a little bit a fast stoppage if u ask me – but hope u guys enjoyed the fight 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽😌 — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) December 8, 2019

It’s nice to see Overeem have a good sporting attitude about the loss considering he was well on his way towards getting his hand raised before Rozenstruik landed the bomb. With the loss, Overeem saw his two-fight win streak snapped. Despite the KO loss, the fact that Overeem was in control for nearly the full 25 minutes of the fight proves that he’s still one of the top dogs in the UFC heavyweight division.

Unfortunately for Overeem, his ability to take a punch just isn’t there anymore. This KO loss to Rozenstruik was the 14th knockout loss of Overeem’s MMA career, including the seventh KO loss for “The Reem” inside the Octagon alone.

