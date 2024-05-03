Video | Merab Dvalishvili digs desert grave for Sean O’Malley: “Let’s go!”

By Susan Cox - May 3, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili is digging a desert grave for Sean O’Malley.

Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili

‘The Machine’  (17-4 MMA) last fought and defeated Henry Cejudo (16-4 MMA) this past February at UFC 298. It would be his 10th victory in a row in the Octagon. Dvalishvili has fought and defeated the likes of Petr Yan (17-5 MMA), Jose Aldo (31-8 MMA), Marlon Moraes (23-13 MMA) and others.

Merab Dvalishvili is currently ranked #1 in the UFC bantamweight rankings.

The 33-year-old Dvalishvili now has Sean O’Malley (18-1 MMA) in his sights.

‘Suga’ recently fought and defeated Marlon Vera (23-9 MMA) by unanimous decision this past March at UFC 299.

O’Malley is the current UFC bantamweight champion.

Taking to ‘Instagram‘, Merab Dvalishvili shared a video where he was digging a grave for O’Malley with the caption:

“@sugasean Make this fight happen on Mexican Independence Day, September 14th at The Sphere..right here in Las Vegas ! Vamos”

As of this writing, the 29-year-old O’Malley has yet to respond to the desert callout.

UFC 306 will take place on Saturday, September 14th at the Sphere in Paradise, Nevada. The line-up for the event has yet to be announced.

Would you like to see a Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley title fight at UFC 306? Any predictions?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

