Anthony Hernandez forced to withdraw from slated UFC 302 fight with Roman Dolidze

Anthony Hernandez has withdrawn from his slated UFC 302 fight with Roman Dolidze.

UFC 302 will take place on Saturday, June 1st at the Prudential Center, in Newark, New Jersey.

Hernandez (12-2 MMA) was scheduled to fight Roman Dolidze (12-3 MMA) in a middleweight bout but has withdrawn due to a hand injury.

‘Fluffy’ took to ‘Instagram‘ just yesterday advising of his withdrawal from UFC 302:

“On Friday while training I sustained an injury, I got my MRI results back this morning and unfortunately due to a torn ligament in my hand, I will no longer be able to fight on June 1. I want to apologize to the @ufc , my opponent, & the best matchmaker @mickmaynard2 but this was not an injury I could push through. I hope for a quick return and be back in the cage before summer ends. Thank you to all my fans, friends & family for the continued support…the journey continues.🧘🏻‍♂️👹🙏🏽”

Anthony Hernandez last fought and defeated Roman Kopylov (12-3 MMA) this past February at UFC 298, earning him a fight-of-the night bonus. With that victory, the 30-year-old has 5 consecutive wins in the cage.

Dolidze, 35, still remains on the card, with a new opponent yet to be named.

The revised UFC 302 lineup is listed below:

Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier – Main Event for lightweight title

Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa – Co-main middleweight event

Roman Dolidze vs. opponent TBA

Su Mudaerji vs. Tatsuro Taira

Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov

Joselyne Edwards vs. Ailin Perez

Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez

Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki

Jake Matthews vs. Phil Rowe

Andre Lima vs. Hyun Sung Park

Niko Price vs. Jeremiah Wells

Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov

