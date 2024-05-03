Anthony Hernandez forced to withdraw from slated UFC 302 fight with Roman Dolidze

By Susan Cox - May 3, 2024

Anthony Hernandez has withdrawn from his slated UFC 302 fight with Roman Dolidze.

Anthony Hernandez

UFC 302 will take place on Saturday, June 1st at the Prudential Center, in Newark, New Jersey.

Hernandez (12-2 MMA) was scheduled to fight Roman Dolidze (12-3 MMA) in a middleweight bout but has withdrawn due to a hand injury.

‘Fluffy’ took to ‘Instagram‘ just yesterday advising of his withdrawal from UFC 302:

“On Friday while training I sustained an injury, I got my MRI results back this morning and unfortunately due to a torn ligament in my hand, I will no longer be able to fight on June 1. I want to apologize to the @ufc , my opponent, & the best matchmaker @mickmaynard2 but this was not an injury I could push through. I hope for a quick return and be back in the cage before summer ends. Thank you to all my fans, friends & family for the continued support…the journey continues.🧘🏻‍♂️👹🙏🏽”

Anthony Hernandez last fought and defeated Roman Kopylov (12-3 MMA) this past February at UFC 298, earning him a fight-of-the night bonus. With that victory, the 30-year-old has 5 consecutive wins in the cage.

Dolidze, 35, still remains on the card, with a new opponent yet to be named.

The revised UFC 302 lineup is listed below:

  • Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier – Main Event for lightweight title
  • Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa – Co-main middleweight event
  • Roman Dolidze vs. opponent TBA
  • Su Mudaerji vs. Tatsuro Taira
  • Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov
  • Joselyne Edwards vs. Ailin Perez
  • Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez
  • Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki
  • Jake Matthews vs. Phil Rowe
  • Andre Lima vs. Hyun Sung Park
  • Niko Price vs. Jeremiah Wells
  • Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov

Are you looking forward to UFC 302? Who would you like to see Dolidze fight on June 1st?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Anthony Hernandez UFC UFC 302

Related

Jiří Procházka, Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira tabs Jiří Procházka, not Magomed Ankalaev, for next LHW title defense

Curtis Calhoun - May 2, 2024
Anthony Smith
UFC

Anthony Smith claims beating Vitor Petrino at UFC 301 doesn't do "s**t" for him: "The fight means nothing to me"

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2024

Anthony Smith says his UFC 301 fight against Vitor Petrino doesn’t do anything for him.

Charles Oliveira
Mateusz Gamrot

Charles Oliveira reveals timeline for UFC return, Top 5 lightweight calls him out

Curtis Calhoun - May 2, 2024

Charles Oliveira is looking ahead to a bounce-back performance in his next UFC fight, and he already has a willing adversary lined up.

Daniel Cormier, José Aldo
Jose Aldo

Daniel Cormier envious of José Aldo ahead of UFC 301 return: 'I wanted that moment one time...''

Curtis Calhoun - May 2, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier wishes he could’ve replicated one of José Aldo’s biggest wins of his legendary career.

Paige VanZant and Dillon Danis
Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant unloads on "clown" Dillon Danis, shares humiliating encounter with him

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2024

Paige VanZant has shared a humiliating encounter with Dillon Danis after the former Bellator fighter took a shot at her.

Ronda Rousey to adapt memoirs into Netflix film, 'Rowdy' currently writing scripts for her biopic

Josh Evanoff - May 2, 2024
Dustin Poirier UFC 299
Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier could retire with win over Islam Makhachev at UFC 302: "It could be my last fight"

Josh Evanoff - May 2, 2024

If Dustin Poirier defeats UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in June, that could be it for him.

Chael Sonnen
Ilia Topuria

Chael Sonnen goes to bat for Ilia Topuria following criticism of BMF title demands for Max Holloway fight

Susan Cox - May 2, 2024

Chael Sonnen is going to bat for Ilia Topuria following recent criticism of his BMF title demands for the Max Holloway fight.

Arnold Allen, Giga Chikadze
Giga Chikadze

Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze added to UFC 304 in Manchester

Curtis Calhoun - May 2, 2024

A high-octane UFC featherweight clash between contenders Arnold Allen and Giga Chikadze has been added to UFC 304 on July 27th.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones slams MMA content creator for spreading false rumors about his sex life: 'Literally some random loser'

Curtis Calhoun - May 2, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has addressed a prominent MMA content creator’s claims that he’s a homosexual.