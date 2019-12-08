UFC Results: Jairzinho Rozenstruik stops Alistair Overeem (Highlights)

A key heavyweight bout featuring former title challenger Alistair Overeem taking on surging contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik headlines tonight’s UFC Washington event.

The former Strikeforce and DREAM heavyweight champion, Overeem (45-17 MMA), will enter tonight’s main event on a two-fight win streak, this after scoring back-to-back TKO victories over Sergei Pavlovich and Alexey Oleynik in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, 31-year-old Jairzinho Rozenstruik has gone a perfect 9-0 in his mixed martial arts career. In his most recent effort at UFC 244, ‘Bigi Boy‘ scored a knockout victory over former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski.

Round one of the UFC Washington event headliner begins and Overeem throws a kick to the body of Rozenstruik, who answers with a heavy low kick. Both men are being cautious early and with a good reason. Overeem with a left hand. Rozenstruik eats that and charges forward with a right hand that misses. Overeem takes the center of the Octagon and lands a jab to the body. He shoots in and scores a takedown, landing in side control. Overeem is looking to move to mount but Rozenstruik scrambles back to half guard. Alistair Overeem with a come right hands from top position. Rozenstruik looks to scramble but ‘The Reem’ won’t let him. Two minutes remain as Overeem looks to posture up. He lands a knee to the body of his opponent. He switches to elbows. Rozenstruik scrambles but Overeem takes his back and then drags him back down. ‘The Reem’ is in side control now. He lands a good elbow. More short elbows from Overeem. Rozenstruik is surviving but this was not the start he hoped for. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Washington main event begins and Overeem slowly stalks forward. He pushes Rozenstruik against the cage and lands a good knee. Rozenstruik returns fire with one of his own. Not a ton of action here but the referee is letting it continue. Jairzinho Rozenstruik switches the position but Overeem quickly takes it right back. Alistair with a pair of knees inside. Rozenstruik lands one of his own. Midway through the second round now. Overeem with a knee to the body. The referee steps in and tells the fighters to break. Rozenstruik misses with a straight right. Overeem with a leaping side kick. He looks to shoot but Rozenstruik appears to catch him with an uppercut. Overeem lands a short left and then another. Rozenstruik just eats it and comes forward. He has a chin. Rozenstruik with pressure now. He lands an uppercut and then a shot to the body of Overeem. Alistair circles out. He lands a body kick before the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Washington main event begins and Overeem looks to shoot for a takedown early. Rozenstruik is wise to it and easily avoids. Overeem continues to press forward. He pushes his opponent against the cage. ‘The Reem’ with a knee before Rozenstruik breaks free of the clinch. Low kicks and jabs exchanged by both men. Rozenstruik lands a left hook. Overeem with a good kick to the body. Rozenstruik replies with a hard low kick. Overeem with a nice left hand. He shoots in for a takedown but Jairzinho defends. Back to the clinch and the fighters trade knees. Overeem looks for a trip takedown and gets it. He lands in side control. Rozenstruik scrambles to half guard. Overeem has a minute to work. He lands some nice right hands. He switches to short elbows and now back rights. A hammer fist. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC Washington main event begins and Alistair Overeem comes out quickly. He misses with a kick but lands a left hand behind it. Rozenstruik circles and then steps in with a big combination. Overeem is doing a good job of defending but Jairzinho got off some punches there. Overeem with a beautiful jab. He looks for a takedown but it is not there. ‘The Reem’ continues to press forward. He lands a low kick and then misses with a wild right. Rozenstruik leaps into the pocket with an uppercut that falls short. He continues forward and unleashes a flurry that forces Overeem to cover up. Alistair circles off the fence and takes the center of the cage. One minute remains in round four. Overeem with a low kick. The fighters trade jabs. Rozenstruik with a low kick. Alistair circles. Another low kick from Rozenstruik who leaps forward with a combination to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC Washington main event begins and Rozenstruik attempts to get busy with punches early as he is likely down on the scorecards. Overeem avoids a big left hook attempt and lands a short right. He forces the clinch and pushes Rozenstruik against the cage. Overeem tries for another trip but this time Jairzinho is wise to it and breaks free. Alistair Overeem continues to press forward and looks for a takedown. Rozenstruik shakes him off and circles out. Halfway through the round now. Overeem lands a hard low kick. He misses with a huge overhand right attempt. Rozenstruik with a jab. He looks to lands a right but misses. Overeem slips another punch and circles back. Rozenstruik with a good jab. One minute remains. Short shots from both men but nothing significant.

Official UFC Washington Result: Alistair Overeem vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

