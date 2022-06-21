Alexander Volkanovski targeting lightweight title fight with Charles Oliveira after Max Holloway trilogy: “He can be beat”

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is eyeing a fight with Charles Oliveira.

‘The Great’ is set to face Max Holloway in their trilogy bout next month at UFC 276. As of now, Volkanovski sits at 2-0 in his series with ‘Blessed’. Ahead of his trilogy fight, the Australian has targeted a move to lightweight.

The 33-year-old has publicly debated the move in the past. However, he seems fully dedicated to making the move after his fight next month. At a UFC press conference earlier today, Volkanovski discussed a move to lightweight. The Australian stated:

“Yeah, that’s why I’ve talked about this third fight with Max being a big one. After this one, I go do my thing. It’s gonna give me time to go at least have a chance to go for that double-champ status. That’s what I want. I’m gonna do what I plan on doing and that’s what I’m gonna call for.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Alexander Volkanovski also discussed a fight with former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. As of now, the 155-pound division doesn’t have a champion. ‘Do Bronx’ was stripped of his lightweight title following his weight miss last month at UFC 274.

Previewing the matchup between the two, Alexander Volkanovski seems confident. While he showed respect to Charles Oliveira, he also believes the Brazilian is beatable. At the press conference, the featherweight champion stated:

“When I look at Oliveira, (he’s a) dangerous fighter,” Volkanovski said. “Dangerous fighter, a lot of people love watching him fight, exciting fights. But obviously, he showed that he can be beat. He showed that in his last few. Even if they were exciting, he was almost beat in every one of those times. The thing is with me, I ain’t gonna give him them opportunities. If I land big on someone, they ain’t gonna get the opportunity to land big on me.”

What do you think about Alexander Volkanovski fighting Charles Oliveira? Sound off in the comments below!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below