Petr Yan and Marlon Vera ramp up social media bickering ahead of potential UFC booking: “Everything has its time!”

Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan and Marlon Vera could potentially be on a collision course in a pivotal showdown for the division.

Yan and Vera both fought at UFC 299 last month, with Yan earning a win over Song Yadong and Vera falling short to Sean O’Malley. Both bantamweights are looking to stay in the bantamweight title mix and earn potential runbacks with O’Malley.

Weeks after suffering the unanimous decision loss to O’Malley, Vera is turning the page and looking ahead to a return to the Octagon. He’s targeting a return in November against Yan or another top bantamweight contender.

After Vera accused Yan of turning down multiple fight offers, Yan felt compelled to hit back strongly on social media.