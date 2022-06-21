Jake Paul offers to fight Nate Diaz in his final UFC fight: “I will fight for free”

Jake Paul is fine with fighting UFC welterweight Nate Diaz in the cage, and not the ring.

‘The Problem Child’ has been out of the ring since his knockout of Tyron Woodley in December 2021. Following the victory, he decided to take some time off from the boxing ring. However, he’s now announced his return.

The 25-year-old is set to return this August at Madison Square Garden in New York. As of now, his opponent hasn’t been announced as of now. He’s been linked to showdowns with Mike Tyson, Tommy Fury, and now, Nate Diaz.

The Stockton-native took to Twitter earlier today to call for his UFC release once again. He also alluded to a showdown with Jake Paul in the boxing ring by attaching the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s knockout of Tyron Woodley.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Dana White then commented on the proposed boxing match in an interview with The Mac Life. The UFC president seemed to think the fight made sense. White stated:

“Nate isn’t going to fight Kamaru Usman, listen we are trying to do the best we can, trying not too shit on anybody and disrespect anybody. It’s not like we are talking about Kamaru Usman here we are talking about Nate Diaz,” White concluded. “Nate’s won one fight in five years, so we are trying to figure this thing out with him. He probably should go on and fight Jake Paul, that’s a fight that makes sense.”

Now, on Twitter, Jake Paul has responded to Nate Diaz and Dana White. The 25-year-old offered to be the welterweight’s final UFC opponent. Furthermore, he also offered to fight for free, as long as the UFC raised fighter pay and offered them healthcare.

Dana – I’m happy to be Nate’s last fight in UFC. You know the terms: pay fighters more and give them healthcare. Sweetener: I will fight for free. https://t.co/fhj6Ig9bS2 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 21, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Dana – I’m happy to be Nate’s last fight in UFC. You know the terms: pay fighters more and give them healthcare. Sweetener: I will fight for free.”

What do you think about Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz? Sound off in the comments below!