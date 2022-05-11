Alexander Volkanovski not worried by lightweight move: ‘I don’t look at this as that big of a challenge”

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski isn’t afraid of the jump to 155 pounds.

‘The Great’ is scheduled for his trilogy bout with Max Holloway this summer. However, that doesn’t mean that Volkanovski hasn’t thought about what could be after that bout. He’s repeatedly discussed a move up to lightweight.

Alexander Volkanovski has teased a move to lightweight in the past, mainly over a lack of contenders at featherweight. Once he’s finished with the trilogy bout with Holloway, there aren’t many options left at 145 pounds. With that in mind, Volkanovski seems to be fully committed to moving up soon.

The UFC featherweight champion discussed the move on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. While many fans may not be sure about his chances at 155 pounds, he’s confident. In fact, Volkanovski seems to think that the move will be much easier than many think.

“I’m moving up soon, I’m going to go out here and do what I plan on doing in f*cking several weeks. Everyone is going to be wanting that, it’s going to put me in a lot better position. Whether I need to wait for someone or whatever it is because I still need this division to sort itself out. I will be looking at that division if I don’t have s*it happening in my division, I’m going to have my eyes open.”

Alexander Volkanovski continued, “I’m looking at them, and I see great opportunities in that fight… I don’t look at this as that big of a challenge… I want to go for that double champ status. Believe me, it isn’t going to be as hard as some people think it’s going to be to do.”

What do you think about Alexander Volkanovski’s comments? Do you want to see him move up to lightweight?

