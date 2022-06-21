Chris Curtis says he either gets submitted in the first round or KO’s Rodolfo Vieira in the second: “The goal is to drown him before he strangles me”

Chris Curtis says his UFC Vegas 57 fight against Rodolfo Vieira is quite easy to break down.

Curtis is set to take on the grappling wizard on Saturday night. When he got the contract, he knew it was a fight he will need to keep standing to win.

“I know he is a lot better at jiu-jitsu than I have. He has won a lot of titles, I heard (laughs). The only fight I ever saw of his was the Fluffy fight but I did the research,” Curtis said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Once Curtis began training for Vieira, the game plan was quite obvious. If the fight is on the mat he says he’s losing but if it’s standing he will be the clear winner.

With that, Chris Curtis believes the entire fight comes down to his takedown defense and he’s confident he will be able to extend the fight and gas out Rodolfo Vieira.

“There are very few people in this sport who can out cardio me, especially at my weight. My strategy is to drag him into deeper waters and people tend to fall apart,” Curtis said. “He has like 10 fights, he doesn’t see deep water too often. The goal is to drown him before he strangles me. It’s a very easy game plan on both sides…

“Training camp is pretty straightforward, it’s either going to be on the ground or on the feet, and on both sides of those, there are very clear winners and losers,” Curtis later added. “One guy has the grappling advantage and one guy has the striking advantage so the entire fight comes down to wrestling.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Ultimately, Curtis believes there are only two possible outcomes for this fight and both end with a finish.

“Honestly, I see a second-round TKO or a first-round submission,” Curtis said. “A first-round submission loss or a second-round TKO win, there is no way this goes two rounds, he’s either going to beat me really quickly or I’m going to drag it a little later and beat him up. There is no option C.”

If Curtis gets his hand raised and does so by stoppage, he isn’t sure what would be next for him. All he cares about is getting at least two more fights in this year.

“As long as I get to fight people and get paid, I’ll worry about rankings later,” Curtis concluded.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Do you think Chris Curtis will beat Rodolfo Vieira at UFC Vegas 57?