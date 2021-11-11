Alexander Volkanovski shares prediction for Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski shared his prediction for Saturday’s main event between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez.

Volkanovski has spent 50 minutes total in the Octagon with Holloway, defeating him two times via decision, so he has a very good feel of how Holloway fights. As for Rodriguez, the champ hasn’t fought him yet, but with Rodriguez being one of the top fighters in the division, Volkanovski is very well aware of who he is, too. So when Volkanovski shared his prediction for this fight, you have to listen and respect his opinion as the 145lbs champ.

Speaking to James Lynch of MMANews, Volkanovski shared his prediction for Saturday’s main event at UFC Vegas 42 between Holloway and Rodriguez. Check it out below.

“Max Holloway. I think Max Holloway will be too much; too much pressure. Yair likes to fight on the outside and again, he’s the type of guy, you give him room to move, you stand in front of him and let him work at a range he’s comfortable at, mate, he looks like an absolute weapon. But you take that away from him, then obviously he has to try and think on the fly a little bit and that’s not really (his strength). So, the pressure that Max will bring will definitely make it hard for Yair,” Volkanovski said.

Most people felt that Holloway defeated Volkanovski during their rematch last July on Fight Island, so should he beat Rodriguez this weekend, the trilogy fight seems likely to be next. Indeed, Holloway has said this week that the UFC was fine with him getting a title shot next, but instead of waiting until next year, he took this fight Rodriguez instead.

Do you agree with the prediction that Alexander Volkanovski shared for this weekend’s big featherweight fight between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez?