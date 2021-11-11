Diego Sanchez on Dana White’s claim that he paid a UFC prelim fighter $750k: “Lies”

Former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez commented on Dana White’s claim that he paid a UFC prelim fighter $750k, calling them “lies.”

Sanchez reacted after White said in a recent interview that there is a preliminary fighter in the UFC who is making $750,000 a fight. Fans immediately began speculating who that fighter could be, and ultimately it appears to be Michael Chandler according to several reports. Although Chandler technically wasn’t on the prelims of UFC 268, he was on the undercard, which White was likely referring to when he made this comment. Either way, White’s claims that a preliminary card fighter is banking $750,000 have been scrutinized.

“You know this kid (Badou) Jack, former world champion. He’s fighting this weekend in the middle east, and he’s making $75k, okay? A guy who’s on the prelims, never been a world champion, and I won’t mention his name, is making $750,000,” White said.

Now we have a former UFC fighter in Sanchez who has come out and openly accused White of lying about this. Taking to his social media in response to what White said about fighter pay on the podcast, Sanchez responded to those comments that White made.

Clearly, Sanchez does not believe White when he says that a preliminary card fighter was paid $750,000 to fight in the UFC. After all, Sanchez knows a thing or two about UFC fighter pay, as he has been fighting in the promotion for well over a decade. Although Sanchez had a great career overall in the UFC, he was released from the promotion earlier this year due to an issue about medical records with the promotion’s top executives and his former trainer Joshua Fabia. Sanchez has recently been in talks with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, where he is expected to make a pretty penny.

