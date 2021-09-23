Alexander Volkanovski rips “unprofessional” Brian Ortega ahead of UFC 266

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski ripped “unprofessional” opponent Brian Ortega ahead of their title fight at UFC 266.

Volkanovski puts his 145lbs belt on the line this Saturday night when he faces his TUF 29 coaching rival Ortega for featherweight supremacy. Volkanovski enters this fight on a 19-fight win streak, which includes a perfect 9-0 mark in the UFC alone, while Ortega enters this fight with a 7-1, 1 NC record in the Octagon. Fans are very much looking forward to this fight, one that pits two of the best featherweights on the planet against one another, not to mention two men that do not necessarily like each other.

After coaching TUF, Volkanovski and Ortega have begun to get to know each other better, and as far as Ortega goes, his opponent is “unprofessional.” Speaking to the media ahead of UFC 266, Volkanovski had nothing but harsh words to say to his rival. As far as the champ goes, he is the hardest-working fighter in the division and he isn’t going to give up his belt to someone in Ortega who, while talented, Volkanovski says isn’t a hard worker.

“I ain’t no athletically gifted human being, you know what I mean? I’m challenged in height, you know what I mean? Like, you name it. I was obviously heavy set, you name it. But, you know, it was just through hard work and busting my ass I got to where I am, and I’m living proof that anyone can do it or do whatever they want,” Volkanovski said (h/t MMAjunkie.com). “Hard work, gets you to where I am. Talent only gets you so far, and he’s unprofessional. He ain’t doing what I’m doing. I guarantee you he doesn’t deserve that belt. He ain’t taking it from me.”

