Alexander Volkanovski says he’s got his “eye on” Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez: “I’ll be watching”

Alexander Volkanovski will be paying close attention to this Saturday’s UFC main event.

In the headliner of UFC Long Island, top-three featherweights clash as Brian Ortega takes on Yair Rodriguez in a massive fight for the division. Rodriguez has said he has been promised a title shot with a win and now Volkanovski says the winner of this fight could very well be next in line.

The champ will be watching Saturday's main event VERY closely 👀 [ @AlexVolkanovski | #UFCLongIsland | Main Card 2pm ET LIVE on @ABCNetwork ] pic.twitter.com/inKbRVNJiM — UFC (@ufc) July 14, 2022

“What’s happening guys, Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski, you know what it is, UFC featherweight champ, this weekend Ortega-Rodriguez are going at it. Obviously, I got my eye on that. I think a big win for either could show they’ll be the number one contender. This is a massive fight for our division, so you don’t want to miss it. I ain’t missing it, I’ll be watching, make sure you’s catch it and watch it on ABC,” Volkanovski said in a UFC video.

The news might be surprising to hear given Josh Emmett is coming off a decision win over Calvin Kattar and on a winning streak. Both Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez are coming off loses – with Ortega losing to Volkanovski last time out. However, both fights would be big fights for the division and the Ortega-Volkanovski fight was one of the best scraps of 2021.

Alexander Volkanovski is coming off a one-sided decision win over Max Holloway at UFC 276 to defend his belt. After the fight, he said he wanted to move up to lightweight and try and become champ-champ. But, with Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev likely to fight, it appears he is turning his attention back to his own division and potentially fighting the winner of this weekend’s main event.

