UFC 308 Bonus Report: Ilia Topuria one of five fighters to take home an extra $50k

By Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

The Octagon returned to Abu Dhabi for today’s UFC 308 event and five fighters ended up walking home with performance bonuses.

Ilia Topuria, UFC 308, Bonus, Max Holloway, UFC

The pay-per-view fight card was headlined by a featherweight title fight featuring Max Holloway challenging Ilia Topuria. The contest proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair for as long as it lasted. Ilia Topuria seemed to struggle to find his range in the opening rounds due to the Hawaiian’s height advantage and movement. However, he eventually found a home for his big right hand and ended up dropping Max Holloway in the early moments of round 3. Although Max got back to his feet and started firing back punches, Topuria kept his foot on the gas and eventually connects with a massive left hook that sent ‘Blessed’ crashing to the canvas (see that here). Some follow up shots were all the referee needed to see to call a stop to the contest.

UFC 308 was co-headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight matchup between former division title holder Robert Whittaker taking on the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev. The bout resulted in a dominant showing from Khamzat Chimaev. The undefeated contender was able to take Robert Whittaker to the ground in the early seconds of the fight and proceeded to smother and overwhelm the former champion on the canvas. Eventually, ‘Borz’ locked in a choke which apparently dislocated the jaw of ‘The Reaper’. Whittaker quickly tapped out and now Chimaev is right in the title picture at 185lbs.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that five fighters would be taking home an extra $50k.

UFC 308, Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, Results, UFC

Fight of the night: Lightweight fighters Myktybek Orolbai and Mateusz Rębecki each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war on today’s UFC 308 preliminary card. Rebecki ultimately won the contest by split decision.

Performance of the night: Khamzat Chimaev earned an extra $50k for his first-round submission victory over former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in today’s c0-main event (see that here).

Performance of the night: Ilia Topuria pocketed an extra $50k for his third-round knockout victory over Max Holloway in today’s event headliner. ‘El Matador’ became the first man to KO the Hawaiian inside of the Octagon.

Performance of the night: Shara Magomedov earned an extra $50k for his second-round knockout victory over Armen Petrosyan (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of today’s UFC 308 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria UFC UFC 308

Related

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway

Pros react after Ilia Topuria KO's Max Holloway at UFC 308

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024
Ilia Topuria, UFC 308, Results, Max Holloway, UFC
Max Holloway

UFC 308 Results: Ilia Topuria KO's Max Holloway (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 308 results, including the main event featherweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway.

Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev
Robert Whittaker

Pros react after Khamzat Chimaev stops Robert Whittaker at UFC 308

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

Today’s UFC 308 event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight showdown between Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker.

Khamzat Chimaev
Robert Whittaker

UFC 308 Results: Khamzat Chimaev stops Robert Whittaker (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 308 results, including the middleweight co-main event between Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev.

Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

UFC 308 Results: Magomed Ankalaev defeats Aleksandar Rakic

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 308 results, including the light heavyweight bout between Magomed Ankalaev and Aleksandar Rakic.

Lerone Murphy, UFC 308, Results, Dan Ige, UFC

UFC 308 Results: Lerone Murphy defeats Dan Ige (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024
Sharabutdin Magomedov, UFC 308, Results, UFC
Sharabutdin Magomedov

UFC 308 Results: Sharabutdin Magomedov KO's Armen Petrosyan (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 308 results, including the middleweight bout between Sharabutdin Magomedov and Armen Petrosyan.

Geoff Neal, UFC 308, Results, Rafael dos Anjos, UFC
Rafael dos Anjos

UFC 308 Results: Geoff Neal TKO's Rafael dos Anjos (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 308 results, including the welterweight bout between Geoff Neal and Rafael dos Anjos.

Diego Lopes UFC 306
Max Holloway

Max Holloway gives assessment of "animal" Diego Lopes ahead of UFC 308

Harry Kettle - October 26, 2024

UFC legend Max Holloway has given his thoughts on UFC 308 main event back-up fighter Diego Lopes.

Ilia Topuria
Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria sends a message to Max Holloway after intense UFC 308 face-off

Harry Kettle - October 26, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has issued one final warning to rival Max Holloway heading into UFC 308.