Pros react after Ilia Topuria KO’s Max Holloway at UFC 308

Today’s UFC 308 event was headlined by a men’s featherweight title fight featuring Ilia Topuria taking on Max Holloway.

Topuria (16-0 MMA) was looking to earn his first career title defense when he took on the Hawaiian this afternoon. ‘El Matador’ had captured the UFC’s coveted featherweight title this past February at UFC 298, scoring a second-round knockout victory over Alex Volkanovski (see that here).

Meanwhile, Max Holloway (26-8 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring his viral knockout over Justin Gaethje at April’s UFC 300 event. That victory earned ‘Blessed’ the promotion’s BMF belt, and he was hoping to reclaim the featherweight title for the first time since 2019 this afternoon.

Today’s UFC 308 main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair for as long as it lasted. Ilia Topuria seemed to struggle to find his range in the opening rounds due to the Hawaiian’s height advantage and movement. However, he eventually found a home for his big right hand and ended up dropping Max Holloway in the early moments of round 3. Although Max got back to his feet and started firing back punches, Topuria kept his foot on the gas and eventually connects with a massive left hook that sent ‘Blessed’ crashing to the canvas. Some follow up shots were all the referee needed to see to call a stop to the contest.

Official UFC 308 Results: Ilia Topuria def. Max Holloway via KO at 1:34 of Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Topuria vs. Holloway’ below:

Who else is thinking the first 10 secs might have them pointing to the middle of the ground @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) October 26, 2024

Topuria really does have next level confidence. #UFC308 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 26, 2024

Beautiful calf kicks by Topuria. Those will compromise Holloway as time goes on #UFC308 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 26, 2024

10-9 Topuria. Those calf kicks will pay off #UFC308 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 26, 2024

Great fight. I think it’s 2-0 Max but could easily be 1-1. #UFC308 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) October 26, 2024

Topuria 20-18. But both rounds have been close! #UFC308 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 26, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Ilia Topuria defeating Max Holloway at UFC 308:

Topuria has dynamite in his hands! #UFC308 🔥🔥🔥 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) October 26, 2024

Give Ilia the BMF belt!!!! #UFC308 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 26, 2024

Damn bro is him illa holy shit — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 26, 2024

Wow!! ILIA stops Max Holloway! That was crazy!! #UFC308 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 26, 2024

Levels — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 26, 2024

Woah El Matador and still!!! His boxing is nasty!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) October 26, 2024

Topuria got some hands of stone. Hell of a finish. #ufc308 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) October 26, 2024

Wow amazing finish — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) October 26, 2024

Who would you like to see Ilia Topuria fight next following his KO victory over Max Holloway this evening in Abu Dhabi?