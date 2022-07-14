Daniel Cormier disapproves of Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2: “What about Jan Blachowicz?”

Daniel Cormier doesn’t want to see Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira go again.

Last month at UFC 275, the two light-heavyweights faced off in Singapore. The bout was a back-and-forth war. With the Brazilian winning on the cards, Prochazka secured a submission victory in the waning seconds of round five.

With the victory, ‘Denisa’ became the UFC light-heavyweight champion. Instantly, he was called out by seemingly half the division. Names such as Jan Blachowicz and Anthony Smith called for a title bout. For his part, Glover Teixeira called for a rematch following the fight.

Earlier this week, Jiri Prochazka stated that he would grant the second fight. The main reason is that he feels could perform better against the Brazilian.

While the champion doesn’t pick his fights, the statement would likely help sway the UFC. However, the comments don’t sway Daniel Cormier. ‘DC’ joined Dustin Poirier to talk about the possible second outing.

On the DC & RC podcast, the two former champions discussed the possible rematch. Instead of seeing the second outing, Cormier believes Jan Blachowicz deserves the title shot. With that, the former champion believes the Poland-native should fight Prochazka next.

“I’m tapping out [on the rematch]. I’m tapping out, I do love the fight, it was fun. But what about Jan Blachowicz? Give Jan the fight! Plus, Jan Blachowicz has a fantastic idea. Twenty seconds, thirty seconds, it doesn’t matter, it ultimately ended in a loss [for Glover].”

Daniel Cormier continued, “Jiri Prochazka if he fights Jan Blachowicz, they can sell out seventy-thousand seats in Europe for the king of Europe. Come on, you gotta agree with me Dustin.”

What do you think about Daniel Cormier’s comments? Do you want to see the rematch between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira? Sound off in the comment section below!