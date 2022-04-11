Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t take Henry Cejudo entering USADA pool seriously: “He needs to prove himself”

It’s safe to say that UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t take Henry Cejudo too seriously.

‘Triple C’ entered the USADA pool over the weekend. The move was seemingly confirmed that the former champion was set upon returning. Cejudo has teased a return to the octagon since he retired in May 2020, mainly that he would fight at 145-pounds soon.

Cejudo was also gunning hard to face Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 273 last weekend. Instead, the fight went to Chan Sung Jung, whom the former champion trains. ‘The Korean Zombie’ was knocked out by ‘The Great’ in the pay-per-view headliner.

Alexander Volkanovski has now given his thoughts on Henry Cejudo re-entering the USADA pool on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. The UFC featherweight champion doesn’t sound too keen on the idea of facing him next. While he respects the former champion, he notes that he’s never fought at 145-pounds.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Yeah man, I guess I’ll take him seriously when he gets in the pool. But, he still needs to prove himself in [the featherweight] division. Like, why am I going to waste the energy? There’s no clear guy right now [to fight next], so maybe that’s why I’m talking about it I guess. I’m not going to take it too serious, he’s talking about going to bantamweight too so.”

Alexander Volkanovski continued, “I respect the guy, he does his thing, like I don’t hate the guy. He’s got a lot of great accomplishments so I respect him as a fighter and an athlete. But at the same time, how long has he been calling me out?… Like, he wasn’t even in the testing pool but he was sitting there, like not believing that I didn’t choose him. Like mate, you can’t fight. Why are you wasting your breath on it?”

What do you think about Alexander Volkanovski’s comments about Henry Cejudo?