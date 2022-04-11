Henry Cejudo proclaims Alexander Volkanovski as the featherweight GOAT after UFC 273

Henry Cejudo believes Alexander Volkanovski is now the featherweight GOAT.

Entering UFC 273, Volkanovski told BJPENN.com that his title defense against Korean Zombie was a legacy fight for him. He also thought he was closing in on becoming the featherweight GOAT. For Cejudo, who has been angling for a fight with the featherweight champ, he believes Volkanovski became the featherweight GOAT on Saturday night.

“Yeah, yeah, he’s proven that (he’s the greatest). I would always kind of go (with Jose) Aldo but he’s beaten Aldo, he’s beaten (Max) Holloway twice, you know,” Cejudo said on the Triple C & The Schmo show. “He’s beaten The Korean Zombie, he’s beaten (Brian) Ortega, you know, yeah, he might be the best or he might be a win away from being better than Aldo.”

Although many will go with Jose Aldo due to the number of title defenses, Volkanovski is undefeated at featherweight in his career and undefeated in the UFC. He also has head-to-head wins over Aldo and Holloway, as Cejudo mentions.

It’s also interesting to see Henry Cejudo compliment the 145lbs champ as he has taken several shots at Alexander Volkanovski in the past. He has called him average and said he would smash him, but is now crediting him as being the greatest featherweight of all time.

Yet, even after UFC 273 and crediting Volkanovski, he said he would be re-entering the USADA testing pool to go after that fight.

“I know if I can fight Alexander Volkanovski, I know that I can still beat him. It’s not about me killing him, it’s just about me beating him,” Cejudo said earlier in the show with The Schmo. “Outsmarting him, outwitting him. I still believe that I do have the ability, the speed, the wrestling, the IQ, the experience, the toughness, the grit to really challenge a man like that.”

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo that Alexander Volkanovski is the featherweight GOAT?