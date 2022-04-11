Henry Cejudo set to re-enter USADA testing pool following UFC 273

Henry Cejudo is set to re-enter the USADA testing pool in the wake of this weekend’s UFC 273 event.

Over the course of the last few years, Henry Cejudo has been sitting back and enjoying retirement. While his coaching work and growing media presence have kept him busy, many still want to see him climb back into the Octagon.

His last win over Dominick Cruz came in May 2020 and in recent times, he’s been sure to tease the idea of a comeback on several occasions.

Now, after what he saw at UFC 273, “Triple C” is ready to vault back into title contention by getting back into the UFC’s drug testing pool.

I'm gonna talk to @AliAbdelaziz00 tomorrow about re-entering the USADA pool… Volkanovski: He's got no competition at FTW after Max Aljo & TJ: I could beat both those dudes for the title I never lost It's time for The Return of the King 👑 NEW EP: https://t.co/s0CfnTvFOo pic.twitter.com/E3kk41srtv — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022

@alexvolkanovski you’ve inspired me to come back. When it comes to wrestling…you couldn’t pin a tweet. I would take you down and choke you out quicker than a McGregor relapse. Sign the contract. https://t.co/3gX1oI1bNO — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022

After two years of retirement, Henry Cejudo will re-enter the USADA drug-testing pool Monday, his manager Ali Abdelaziz told @marc_raimondi. Per the UFC's anti-doping policy, fighters re-entering the pool are typically tested for six months before being eligible to compete. pic.twitter.com/L0X1UXBRaD — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 11, 2022

As per a report from ESPN, Cejudo’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has confirmed that Cejudo intends to dive back into the action – starting with a six-month testing period.

This would leave him open and eligible for a return around October and while there’s no confirmation as to what division he’s going to compete in, the prospect of chasing a third world title at featherweight may be what opens the door for him to try and make history.

When do you think Henry Cejudo will make his official return to the cage? Is there a chance he competes at multiple weight classes or could this be a one and done type of deal?