UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski believes COVID-19 symptoms may still be affecting cardio as he prepares for his next fight.

Volkanovski is currently set to coach The Ultimate Fighter 29 opposite divisional rival Brian Ortega. The show begins airing on June 1, and the coaches’ fight is expected to happen this fall. However, it is worth noting that this fight was originally set to take place at UFC 260 in March. The fight didn’t end up happening because Volkanovski got COVID-19 and the fight had to be canceled, so the UFC went ahead and had the two coach TUF while he got better.

Unfortunately for Volkanovski, it appears as though he had a very severe case of COVID-19 because it’s now the end of May and he’s still feeling the effects of the coronavirus. Taking to his social media this weekend, Volkanovski posted a video of himself after a workout on the assault bike, and he told the fans that he felt “trashed” after going for his exercise.

Yikes, that doesn’t sound very good pic.twitter.com/fZe2qT6gNk — Zombie goon🧟‍♂️ (@RtyfyhM) May 30, 2021

“Just did a strength session and was on the Airdyne bike, the assault bike. Tell you what, that got uncomfortable. I don’t know if it’s this bloody cold air in Australia cuz it’s freezing here, we came from Vegas where it’s boiling hot. We tried to do this outside, the assault bike … it absolutely rocked me. I don’t know if it’s cuz of the COVID or it’s just the cold weather, but damn it trashed me,” Volkanovski said (h/t MMAMania.com).

Hopefully, Volkanovski is able to heal up quickly and get back into the Octagon for his scheduled fight against Ortega this fall. With TUF 29 set to air over the next three months, the champ will have time to get healthy, because right now he’s not in peak fighting shape.

Do you think Alexander Volkanovski will successfully defend his featherweight title against Brian Ortega this fall?