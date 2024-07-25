Paddy Pimblett shuts down rumors that he plans to leave the promotion after UFC 304: “Why would I leave?”

By Susan Cox - July 25, 2024

Paddy Pimblett is shutting down rumors that he plans to leave the promotion after UFC 304.

Paddy Pimblett, UFC 304

UFC 304 takes place this coming Saturday, July 27th at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England.

The event will see Paddy Pimblett (21-3 MMA) facing Bobby Green (32-15 MMA) in a lightweight bout.

‘The Baddy’ has not lost a fight since joining the UFC in 2021. The 29-year-old last fought and defeated Tony Ferguson (25-10 MMA) last December at UFC 296.

‘King’ last fought and defeated Jim Miller (37-18 MMA) this past April at the historic UFC 300.

At the pre-fight news conference, Pimblett responded to rumors that he was going to leave the UFC:

“Why would I leave the UFC? That got talked so much out of context, like everything I do. Every single thing I do, people spin a narrative on it and change it. I can’t go for a sh*t without people talking about it and spinning it, saying, ‘Oh, he sh*t on someone’s face’.”

It’s true that Pimblett’s current contract with the UFC will come to an end at the conclusion of UFC 304.

Continuing the Brit said:

“Nothing I do cannot be spun out of context. What I said in the interview was obviously, the UFC, obviously I want to get a new contract. If I got offered millions to box some YouTuber, then I’d do it. Who wouldn’t? We’re prizefighters.”

Concluding, Paddy Pimblett advised that yes, a new contract with the UFC was being negotiated (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Yeah, my contract is already getting negotiated. As if the UFC is just going to let me go. Are you f*cking messing?”

Pimblett is indeed a rising star in the UFC which would make it unlikely that they would not renew his contract.

Will you be watching UFC 304? Do you think Paddy Pimblett can keep his winning streak intact when he meets Green in the cage?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

