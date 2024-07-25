UFC 304 | Pro fighters make their picks for Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes interim title fight
In the co-main event of UFC 304, the interim heavyweight title is up for grabs as Tom Aspinall looks to defend his interim title against Curtis Blaydes. Heading into the fight, Aspinall is a sizeable -440 favorite while ‘Razor’ is a +310 underdog on FanDuel.
Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their picks for the heavyweight interim title fight. The majority of pros expect Aspinall to get his hand raised as many believe he is the best heavyweight alive.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes:
Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: I actually think Curtis Blaydes. I think Blaydes can have success the longer the fight goes and with his wrestling.
Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: It is going to be a close fight, but I think Aspinall is the guy. In England that plays in his favor as well.
Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: Tom Aspinall. He is too fast and very skilled. I’ve been training alongside him and I think he will get the win.
Cody Durden, UFC flyweight: Tom Aspinall. I think he KO’s Blaydes early. Aspinall is a fast starter and has crazy power.
Brian Kelleher, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Aspinall, I think he is the best heavyweight in the world. Blaydes has the wrestling but I think it will be tough for him to control and I think Aspinall knocks him out.
Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: Aspinall by KO. I think it happens early, probably in the first round.
Kurt Holobaugh, UFC lightweight: I can’t bet against Aspinall. I think he keeps it standing and knocks Blaydes out.
Fighters picking Tom Aspinall: Cody Brundage, Modestas Bukauskas, Cody Durden, Brian Kelleher, Steve Garcia, Kurt Holobaugh
Fighters picking Curtis Blaydes: Josh Fremd
