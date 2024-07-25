UFC 304 | Pro fighters make their picks for Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes interim title fight

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes:

Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: I actually think Curtis Blaydes. I think Blaydes can have success the longer the fight goes and with his wrestling.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: It is going to be a close fight, but I think Aspinall is the guy. In England that plays in his favor as well.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: Tom Aspinall. He is too fast and very skilled. I’ve been training alongside him and I think he will get the win.

Cody Durden, UFC flyweight: Tom Aspinall. I think he KO’s Blaydes early. Aspinall is a fast starter and has crazy power.

Brian Kelleher, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Aspinall, I think he is the best heavyweight in the world. Blaydes has the wrestling but I think it will be tough for him to control and I think Aspinall knocks him out.

Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: Aspinall by KO. I think it happens early, probably in the first round.

Kurt Holobaugh, UFC lightweight: I can’t bet against Aspinall. I think he keeps it standing and knocks Blaydes out.

Fighters picking Tom Aspinall: Cody Brundage, Modestas Bukauskas, Cody Durden, Brian Kelleher, Steve Garcia, Kurt Holobaugh

Fighters picking Curtis Blaydes: Josh Fremd

