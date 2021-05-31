Brandon Moreno trashes Deiveson Figueiredo ahead of UFC 263 rematch: “Man, the guy’s so ugly”

Brandon Moreno trashed UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo ahead of their UFC 263 rematch, saying that “man, the guy’s so ugly.”

Moreno and Figueiredo met in the main event of UFC 256 last December for the 125lbs title. In one of the best fights of 2020, the Mexican Moreno and the Brazilian Figueiredo went toe-to-toe for the full 25 minutes, with the fight being scored a draw at the end of the five rounds after a point deduction to the champ for a low blow cost him the decision. The UFC decided that the fight was so good and so competitive that an immediate rematch was necessary, and the two will meet in the co-main event of UFC 263 on June 13 in Phoenix.

Speaking to TMZ Sports ahead of UFC 263, Moreno was asked about his opponent Figueiredo, and he went off on his apparent lack of smarts and his looks, calling him “ugly.”

“Man, I told you, the guy’s not really smart. He’s an asshole and it’s fine, I don’t care. He’s ugly. Man, the guy’s so ugly. My goodness. I can’t believe it,” Moreno said.

Moreno said that his biggest problem with Figueiredo is that he is trying to put attention on himself by talking lots of smack. As far as Moreno goes, Figueiredo is trying his best to be like Conor McGregor. He’s not a fan of the way the champ is conducting himself, but Moreno doesn’t care because the only thing he’s after right now is the UFC’s 125lbs title.

“Again, he’s not really smart. He’s trying to put attention on himself and it’s fine. He wants to make some money, he wants to be the next Conor McGregor. But you know, I don’t care. I don’t really care because I just want to get the title, that’s it.

