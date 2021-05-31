Teofimo Lopez praises Jorge Masvidal: “I like his style and I like his swag”

Boxing superstar Teofimo Lopez praised UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal, saying that he’s a big fan of the way “Gamebred” conducts himself.

Lopez puts his lightweight belt on the line in June when he takes on George Kambosos Jr. With a 16-0 record as a professional boxer and coming off of an upset win over Vasyl Lomachenko, Lopez’s star has never been brighter. Ahead of his upcoming fight, Lopez was a guest on the “1, 2 with James and Kendrick” podcast and he was asked what he thinks about MMA fighters. Speaking to the hosts, Lopez was quick to point out that he’s a big fan of Masvidal, the UFC fighter who exploded into a true superstar over the last few years.

“I do like Masvidal. I like him, man, I like his style and his swag, man. The way he walks and the way he’s about his business. I like that, man. It’s a lot of great entertainment,” Lopez said.

Masvidal is coming off of back-to-back losses to Kamaru Usman, but he has proven himself to be a big draw. He’s also one of the best boxers in MMA, so for someone like Lopez who is so highly touted to say nice things about him is certainly a feather in Masvidal’s cap.

In addition to Masvidal, Lopez also said that he’s a big fan of UFC women’s champion Amanda Nunes and boxer-turned-PFL fighter Clarissa Shields.

“Of course, Amanda Nunes, Clarissa Shields in boxing. I support them and what they do. Man, there’s so many. All I know is that right now is a great time for the sport, and right now is a great time for sports all around,” Lopez said.

