Alex Volkanovski finds loophole to avoid Tyron Woodley’s trademark threat

Alex Volkanovski has found a subtle and amusing loophole to Tyron Woodley‘s ‘trademarked’ title of champ camp.

At UFC 284 in February, Alex Volkanovski will attempt to become a two-weight UFC champion. He’s already the king at featherweight but now, he wants to claim the gold at lightweight.

Islam Makhachev is the man standing in his way with Volkanovski recently taking to his YouTube channel in order to update the masses on how his training camp is going.

He’s called the series Double Champ Camp, and as it turns out, he’s done so in order to avoid another run-in with Tyron Woodley.

Woodley, a former UFC welterweight champion, used to call his own YT series ‘champ camp’. As it turns out, he formerly had to warn Volkanovski about using such a title.

“I’m a trailblazer. I do everything first and everybody do it afterwards,” Woodley said. “I’m the first vlog, Champ Camp is the number one, still the best, but it’s the first one. Everybody went after me. The first MMA vlog is Champ Camp. And I dare somebody to use it.

“I had a UFC champion that decided to call his sh*t Champ Camp, (I said), ‘I appreciate y’all, support you, but that’s kinda trademarked, you might wanna take that down. I know you didn’t know.’ (He said), ‘Ah cool, cool, I’ll take it down.’ Volkanovski. Can’t call it that ’cause you dilute my brand.”

Quotes via MMA News

Woodley and Volkanovski – The past and the present

Tyron Woodley’s place in MMA history should always be remembered. In equal measure, though, you could argue Volkanovski has already surpassed him in the history books.

