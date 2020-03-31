Tyron Woodley says he’s resumed “champ camp” ahead of UFC 249

Tyron Woodley has claimed that he has resumed “champ camp” — presumably for a short-notice fight at UFC 249.

The highly anticipated UFC 249 event now hangs in the balance with Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson, for the fifth time, being called off.

While Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje is an idea that has been proposed, Tyron Woodley vs Colby Covington is also on the table – as it has been ever since the UFC London main event between Woodley and Leon Edwards fell apart.

Despite all of the chaos surrounding this thing, with the UFC still not knowing where they’re actually going to put on this event if it happens, Woodley appears to have indicated that he is continuing some form of training camp.

When you consider the health risks associated with competing in any kind of gym right now, it seems odd to think that Woodley will be doing this anywhere other than the comfort of his own home. With that being said, we’ve already seen Dana White make some risky decisions in the last few weeks, and we wouldn’t put it past him to pull this rabbit out of the hat.

One concern for Tyron Woodley will almost certainly be the fact that he’s starting to move into the final few years of his career, and he wants to try his best to stay active. With his scheduled bouts against Robbie Lawler and Leon Edwards falling apart, it’s now been over a year since we last saw him inside the Octagon when he lost his UFC Welterweight Championship to Kamaru Usman.

The direction of this card and Woodley’s future as an MMA fighter are unclear, but on some level, you have to applaud his tenacity for wanting to get this fight done.

