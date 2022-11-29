Joe Rogan explains how Alex Volkanovski can “probably” pose problems for Islam Makhachev at UFC 284

Joe Rogan has given his thoughts on how Alex Volkanovski could pose a problem for Islam Makhachev when they fight.

It’s clear for many to see that Islam Makhachev will be the favourite against Alex Volkanovski. The pair will meet at UFC 284 in Perth with the UFC lightweight championship being on the line.

Alas, with Volkanovski being the undisputed featherweight king, it’s hard to not at least consider what he could be capable of.

‘The Great’ has turned away the challenge of many top stars in the past. In order to get the job done this time, though, he’ll have to really dig deep.

During a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan explained how the Australian could get his hand raised.

“Has Islam seen anybody that can move as fast as Volkanovski?” Rogan said. “What if he starts catching him? What if he catches him a few times on the feet, and if he can avoid a takedown? I mean, you’re dealing with a significantly quicker guy, probably. [Makhachev has] probably never fought anybody that quick.”

“Do you think he’s big enough to compete against a guy like Islam, who’s a really big ’55?” Rogan said. “Islam is big. I don’t know what he’s cutting, but he’s got the perfect physique for that weight class. He’s very, very lean. He makes the weight, and he’s obviously way bigger when he’s competing. He doesn’t look anything like a ’55-pound guy.

Volkanovski shoots for the stars

“The thing is the grappling. If you look at Volkanovski, he’s got really good takedown defense and he can take guys down. He took Max Holloway down a bunch, but he’s not the biggest guy even at ’45.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

