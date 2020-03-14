Al Iaquinta disappointed in his ‘son’ Kevin Lee for missing weight at UFC Brasilia

Al Iaquinta isn’t happy that his longtime rival and someone he’s now calling his “son”, Kevin Lee missed weight at UFC Brasilia.

On Saturday night, in the main event of UFC Brasilia, Lee was set to battle Charles Oliveira in a very intriguing lightweight contest. Yet, at weigh-ins on Friday, “The Motown Phenom” missed weight by 2.5 pounds and to no surprise, Iaquinta was quick to give his thoughts on it.

Very disappointed in my son — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) March 13, 2020

Kevin Lee has only missed weight once in the UFC before this. But, he has had tough weight cuts in the past and has been vocal about wanting a 165-pound division. But, if Iaquinta was in charge, he makes it clear he would not be making a new division for Lee.

Nooooo definitely not creating a weight class for an undisciplined welterweight — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) March 13, 2020

Kevin Lee did try his hand at welterweight but he lost by submission to Rafael dos Anjos. That very well could be what Al Iaquinta means by saying The Motown Phenom is an undisciplined welterweight.

Lee, as mentioned, is set to battle Oliveira on Saturday in a closed-door UFC Brasilia. The American is coming off a spectacular first-round knockout win over Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244. The win snapped his two-fight losing skid and put him back into contention at 155-pounds. He has also made it clear he wants to fight Islam Makhachev in June as the main event of UFC Moscow.

Al Iaquinta, meanwhile, is on a two-fight losing streak after dropping decisions to Dan Hooker and Donald Cerrone. Before that, he had beaten Lee for the second time to get back into the win column after the loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223.

There is no doubt the feud between Al Iaquinta and Kevin Lee is alive and well. But, given Iaquinta won both fights already, it seems unlikely a trilogy will happen.

What do you make of Al Iaquinta saying he’s disappointed in his son Kevin Lee for missing weight? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/13/2020.