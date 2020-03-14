Pros react after the UFC continues to hold events despite Coronavirus concerns

Chris Taylor
Frankie Edgar, UFC Busan
The UFC is one of the lone sports organizations that continues to hold events despite overwhelming concerns about the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Major sporting leagues including the NFL, NBA, NHL, Premier League and MLB have suspended their respective seasons due to the outbreak.

More specifically, Bellator MMA recently decided to cancel their upcoming Bellator 241 event out of concerns for their athletes and staff.

Despite that, the UFC will proceed with this tomorrow’s planned event in Brasilia, Brazil. The promotion has closed doors to the public and media, meaning there will be no audience inside of the venue.

The UFC also announced that upcoming events that were originally slated to take place in Columbus and Portland will now go down under the roof of the promotions Apex complex in Las Vegas.

“Hey everyone, UFC president Dana White here,” White said. “We’ve been closely monitoring the situation with the coronavirus, and its potential impact on the health and safety of UFC athletes, staff and fans around the world. We’re moving forward with all our UFC live events. But, we’re going to adapt to these unprecedented circumstances.

“Some of the events will be moved from their original host city to the UFC Apex here in Las Vegas, and, unfortunately, fans may not be allowed to attend the events,” White added. “You know I hate this, but the decision has been made in the best interests of everyone involved with our events including fans, athletes, staff and media partners. The events are still going to be broadcast live on ESPN the network and ESPN+ here in the United States.”

While many fans and analysts have shared their disappointment in the Ultimate Fighting Championship for not cancelling events as of this time, many pros fighters were more than happy with the promotions decision.

What do you think of the UFC deciding to proceed with their upcoming scheduled events (with no audience) in wake of the Coronavirus outbreak? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

