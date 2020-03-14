Pros react after the UFC continues to hold events despite Coronavirus concerns

The UFC is one of the lone sports organizations that continues to hold events despite overwhelming concerns about the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Major sporting leagues including the NFL, NBA, NHL, Premier League and MLB have suspended their respective seasons due to the outbreak.

More specifically, Bellator MMA recently decided to cancel their upcoming Bellator 241 event out of concerns for their athletes and staff.

Despite that, the UFC will proceed with this tomorrow’s planned event in Brasilia, Brazil. The promotion has closed doors to the public and media, meaning there will be no audience inside of the venue.

The UFC also announced that upcoming events that were originally slated to take place in Columbus and Portland will now go down under the roof of the promotions Apex complex in Las Vegas.

“Hey everyone, UFC president Dana White here,” White said. “We’ve been closely monitoring the situation with the coronavirus, and its potential impact on the health and safety of UFC athletes, staff and fans around the world. We’re moving forward with all our UFC live events. But, we’re going to adapt to these unprecedented circumstances.

“Some of the events will be moved from their original host city to the UFC Apex here in Las Vegas, and, unfortunately, fans may not be allowed to attend the events,” White added. “You know I hate this, but the decision has been made in the best interests of everyone involved with our events including fans, athletes, staff and media partners. The events are still going to be broadcast live on ESPN the network and ESPN+ here in the United States.”

While many fans and analysts have shared their disappointment in the Ultimate Fighting Championship for not cancelling events as of this time, many pros fighters were more than happy with the promotions decision.

Check out what UFC fighters had to say on Twitter below:

Maybe I'm not the right person to ask but I'm happy ufc is findin ways to keep the fights going. Fighters fight and we need a way to feed our family. As long as health is in concern and we are safe to compete I'm all in. Hope we scoop up sum new fans being the only show in town — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) March 13, 2020

They closing all these professionals events for the safety of the the fans and the players who already have a set salary. But if the @ufc was to cancel there events the Athletes would NOT get paid a single dime. We only get paid to perform. Let them fight! #UFCBrasilia #ufc — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) March 14, 2020

I’m happy the @ufc is letting the show go on this is our passion and livelihood. This is already one of the most dangerous sports out there the fighters know the risk and we still fight . This is just one more risk added to the 100 other ones,Show must go on @danawhite — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 13, 2020

1000000% when we sign that contract we’re willing to die in there. Thank you @ufc @danawhite for finding a way to keep the business running despite the pandemic going on in this world. We are a different breed of athletes. https://t.co/RWX97PBWbP — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) March 13, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: Fighters like fighting! Also at the top of the hour pigs do not in fact fly. — Gerald Meerschaert (@The_Real_GM3) March 14, 2020

I could give two shits about fighting right now, this is bigger than sports https://t.co/4XQf6XHXe0 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) March 13, 2020

More UFC Fighters shared their respective reactions:

I’m good with fighting in an empty arena. Let’s not panic too crazy, let us fight, entertain the people stuck at home. #UFCBrasilia — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) March 12, 2020

Perform all canceled fight cards in the TUF cage with no audience. Won’t cost a penny and everyone will still watch on tv. Boom. https://t.co/yBXs9hnF1I — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) March 12, 2020

Doesn't matter where the fight is at, we're still going to perform and put on the fun for the fans stuck at home. Happy that the @ufc found a way to make this happen at the UFC Apex. One of the most state of the art facilities in sports. Let’s go👊🏾 #areyounotentertained — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 13, 2020

What do you think of the UFC deciding to proceed with their upcoming scheduled events (with no audience) in wake of the Coronavirus outbreak? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

