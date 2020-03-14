Conor McGregor issues statement on coronavirus, reveals aunt died from illness

UFC superstar Conor McGregor released a statement on the coronavirus outbreak, urging fans to wash their hands and revealing his aunt died from the illness.

The coronavirus outbreak has sent the entire globe into panic mode. It has affected the sporting world, with numerous sports organizations such as the NBA, the NHL, and the MLB suspending their seasons. It has also crept over into the MMA community as Bellator 241 was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, though at this point the UFC still intends on running its event in Brasilia on Saturday. And now MMA’s biggest superstar McGregor has spoken up about the coronavirus outbreak.

On Friday, McGregor took to his social media to issue a statement on the coronavirus. In the statement, McGregor urged fans to wash their hands and practice better hygiene. Tragically, McGregor also revealed the news that his aunt Anne Moore, his mother’s sister, passed away from the virus. Read McGregor’s statement in full courtesy of his Instagram.

“Ireland you amazing, amazing country. I believe we have this virus contained. And through this containment, we actually may have gone and contained them all. The good habits we will have now gained from this wild covid-19 attack will see us too strong in future. Hand hygiene. Touching of own face hygiene. Consistent thorough cleaning of handled areas hygiene. What we should really be all doing anyway. I have always been on with my hand hygiene. But not enough. If I think of all the people approaching to shake hands and what not. I often get people say to me please I don’t want a picture, just let me shake your hand. And I’m like yes friend thank you. As it’s more efficient than taking a full picture. But it’s too careless. And too frequent. Touching my own hand to my face as well. Too unaware of the frequency I’d do it. Until now,” McGregor wrote.

“I’d train my ass off, to the point of low immunity. It’s inevitable with the intensity of the training. The immune system will be tested. I would float around in this manner, and always end up catching little colds and flus. I feel bullet proof right now though! I’m switched on like a motherf*cker now. Stay vigilant on our personal hygiene people. And our personal space. God speed to us all We are not there yet but we are well on our way. On our way in a big way! To the people of the world. We will do this! We are doing this! It’s done. We did it. Congratulations! Oh And it’s summer time now too. Wow! Oh and Who am I fighting,” McGregor wrote.

These photos are from a few days ago at a studio in Dublin’s City centre. I was to announce to the world my @properwhiskey donation to @Tunnel2Towers. A great day! A proud day, I brought my family with me to the studio. Sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the U.S morning talk shows, I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away. I couldn’t go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid f*cking virus. What the f*ck is happening. I took my family to bull island. Looked out at the sea. Took a deep breath. Thank f*ck! Lord thank you Stay tight people! We are all we got Rest in Peace Anne Moore I love you — Conor McGregor

We here at BJPenn.com wish Conor McGregor and his family our deepest condolences.