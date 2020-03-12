UFC Brasilia | Pro fighters make their picks for Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira

In the main event of the closed-door UFC Brasilia card, Kevin Lee is going into hostile territory when he battles Charles Oliveira. Heading into the fight, Lee is a -145 favorite while the Brazilian is a +115 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The slight majority believe Kevin Lee gets it done but many also believe this is a true pick’em fight.

Here’s what they had to say.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira:

Johnny Walker, UFC light heavyweight: Man, it is close. Both guys have great potential and both are smart and great fighters. I know Kevin trained very hard but I just want to watch it, I don’t know who will win.

Gilbert Burns, UFC welterweight: I have to go with Charles Oliveira. He has a beast and great jiu-jitsu. He has shown KO power so I think Oliveira wins and wins by finish.

Renato Moicano, UFC lightweight: I think Charles Oliveira. He’s very good on the ground and he’s getting better all the time, especially striking. Lee is a very good wrestler and he’ll try to out Charles on the ground and get choked out.

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: I think if the fight ends early it will be Charles Oliveira if it goes late and to a decision it will be Kevin Lee. We’ve seen with Oliveira he’s so good in the beginning so if he comes out strong he can beat Kevin Lee. But Lee can put him against the fence and use his wrestling he may be able to get a finish. My final prediction is probably Lee getting it done.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: They are both tough and both great guys, but I think Kevin Lee wins that one.

Juan Adams, ARES heavyweight: I see Kevin Lee winning it. I love Charles Oliveira as a fighter and has surprised me as of late with his hands but Lee has looked like a new animal since going to Tristar and I’ve always thought he’s extremely talented. He’s a young guy and made some mistakes early on but has put it all together. He’ll get it done here.

***

Fighters picking Charles Oliveira: Gilbert Burns, Renato Moicano

Fighters picking Kevin Lee: Beneil Dariush, Drakkar Klose, Juan Adams

Undecided: Johnny Walker

Who do you think will win the UFC Brasilia main event between Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira? Let us know in the comment section.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/12/2020.