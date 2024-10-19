UFC Vegas 99: ‘Pereira vs. Hernandez’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 99 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Michel Pereira vs. Anthony Hernandez.

Pereira (31-11 MMA) will enter the contest on an eight-fight winning streak, with his most recent victory coming by way of first-round submission over Ihor Potieria at May’s UFC 301 event. ‘Demolidor’ has scored first-round stoppage wins in each of his last three Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Anthony Hernandez (12-2 MMA) currently boasts a five-fight winning streak, his most recent being a second-round submission victory over Roman Kopylov at February’s UFC 298 event. ‘Fluffy’ has earned stoppage wins in four of his past five Octagon appearances.

UFC Vegas 99 is co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight bout featuring Rob Font taking on Kyler Phillips.

Font (20-8 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The 37-year-old is coming off back-to-back unanimous decision losses to Deiveson Figueiredo and Cory Sandhagen respectively.

Meanwhile, Kyler Phillips (12-2 MMA) currently boasts a three-fight win streak, his most recent victory coming over Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision at March’s UFC 299 event.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 99 Main Card (7pm EST on ESPN+):

185 lbs.: Michel Pereira vs. Anthony Hernandez –

135 lbs.: Rob Font vs. Kyler Phillips – Font def. Phillips by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

125 lbs.: Sumudaerji vs. Charles Johnson – Johnson def. Sumudaerji by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

135 lbs.: Jake Hadley vs. Cameron Smotherman – Smotherman def. Hadley by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27 x2)

145 lbs.: Darren Elkins vs. Daniel Pineda – Elkins def. Pineda by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

UFC Vegas 99 Prelims (4:30pm EST on ESPN+):

125 lbs.: Matheus Nicolau vs. Asu Almabayev – Almabayev def. Nicolau by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

135 lbs.: Brad Katona vs. Jean Matsumoto – Matsumoto def Katona by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

135 lbs.: Joselyne Edwards vs. Tamires Vidal – Edwards def. Vidal via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:33 of Round 3

Didn’t let it go to the judges 😤@JoselyneMMA29 gets the Submission win with less than 30 seconds remaining! #UFCVegas99 WATCH NOW on @ESPNPlus! pic.twitter.com/z9kfjBiUM4 — UFC (@ufc) October 19, 2024

115 lbs.: Jessica Penne vs. Elise Reed – Reed def. Penna by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

115 lbs.: Alice Ardelean vs. Melissa Martinez — Martinez def. Ardelean by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

265 lbs.: Robelis Despaigne vs. Austen Lane — Lane def. Despaigne by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Who are you picking to emerge victorious in tonight’s UFC Vegas 99 main event between Michel Pereira and Anthony Hernandez?