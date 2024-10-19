PFL ‘Battle of the Giants’ Live Results and Highlights

The PFL: Battle of the Giants pay-per-view fight card takes place today in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event is headlined by a heavyweight super fight featuring former UFC champion Francis Ngannou taking on reigning PFL champion Renan Ferreira.

Ngannou (17-3 MMA) will be returning to MMA for the first time since defeating Ciryl Gane by unanimous decision at UFC 270 in January of 2022. ‘The Predator’ most recently competed in boxing where he suffered a brutal second-round knockout loss to Anthony Joshua (see that here).

Meanwhile, Renan Ferreira (13-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a first-round TKO victory over former Bellator champion Ryan Bader this past February. ‘Problema’ enters the contest sporting a four-fight win streak, with all four of those victories coming by way of KO / TKO.

PFL ‘Battle of the Giants’ is co-headlined by a women’s featherweight title fight featuring MMA legend Cris Cyborg taking on reigning PFL champion Larissa Pacheco.

Cyborg (27-2 MMA) will be competing for the first time since scoring a first-round TKO victory over Cat Zingano at Bellator 300 in October of 2023. The former UFC champion has gone 6-0 since making the move the Bellator in July of 2019.

Meanwhile, Larissa Pacheco (23-4 MMA) was last seen in action 11 months ago, where she earned a unanimous decision win over Marina Mokhnatkina. Pacheco hasn’t tasted defeat since October of 2019, where she suffered a unanimous decision loss to Kayla Harrison.

PFL ‘Battle of the Giants’ Main Card (4pm EST on PPV):

265 lbs.: Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira – Ngannou def. Ferreira via KO in Round 1

145 lbs.: Cris “Cyborg” vs. Larissa Pacheco – Cyborg def. Pacheco by unanimous decision (49-46 x3)

185 lbs.: Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards – Eblen def. Edwards by unanimous decision (48-47 x3)

145 lbs.: Husein Kadimagomaev vs. Zafar Mohsen – Mohsen def. Kadimagomaev by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

155 lbs.: AJ McKee vs. Paul Hughes – Hughes def. McKee by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

PFL ‘Battle of the Giants’ Prelims:

135 lbs.: Raufeon Stots vs Marcos Breno – Stots def. Breno via submission (rear-naked choke) in Round 3

155 lbs.: Makkasharip Zaynukov vs Dedrek Sanders – Zaynukov by unanimous decision

145 lbs.: Ibragim Ibragimov vs Nacho Campos – Ibragimov by unanimous decision

145 lbs.: Youssef Al Housani vs Taha Bendaoud – Bendaoud via submission (triangle choke) in Round 2

