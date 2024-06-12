Marlon Vera plans to “go to the basement and pull all the demons” in UFC Abu Dhabi fight with Deiveson Figueiredo
UFC star Marlon Vera is planning to dig deep in order to come out on top against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Abu Dhabi.
On August 3, the bantamweight division will be lit up once again by an electric collision. At UFC Abu Dhabi, Marlon Vera and Deiveson Figueiredo will collide in a blockbuster clash. For ‘Chito’, he’s hoping to get back on track after a one-sided demolition at the hands of Sean O’Malley earlier this year.
Figueiredo, as we know, has made an electric start to life at 135 pounds. If he can get past Marlon, there’s every chance he could earn a shot at the belt.
For Vera, though, he isn’t going to let that happen.
Vera stays focused
“I’m going to focus on Figueiredo. I know that’s a big challenge,” Vera said on “The MMA Hour.” “I’m taking this just as serious as I was taking the title fight (and) all the fights before. I’m going to get in there and let this motherf*cker know we’re on my time, and if I have to dig deep and f*cking go to the basement and pull all the demons, we’ll f*cking bring them.”
“I feel it’s a dangerous fight,” Vera said. “That’s a guy who’s been a world champion. He fought for the belt many times, he fought big names and he’s undefeated in my weight class, he beat a guy that I beat (Font). He beat a former champion Garbrandt. I know he’s a guy not to take lightly. I can say whatever I want, I can be mean, I can be a d*ck. But I know this is going to be a fight that I will have to fight.
“I mean, you know this about me. I’m not taking it easy, I’m not chilling right now. I’m going four-by-four. I really want to get in there and make this guy f*cking suffer and I just want to get on top with a win, and figure out how to get back to the title conversation. The best way to do that is go to Abu Dhabi and f*cking rip this man apart.”
