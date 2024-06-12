Marlon Vera plans to “go to the basement and pull all the demons” in UFC Abu Dhabi fight with Deiveson Figueiredo

Vera stays focused

“I’m going to focus on Figueiredo. I know that’s a big challenge,” Vera said on “The MMA Hour.” “I’m taking this just as serious as I was taking the title fight (and) all the fights before. I’m going to get in there and let this motherf*cker know we’re on my time, and if I have to dig deep and f*cking go to the basement and pull all the demons, we’ll f*cking bring them.”

“I feel it’s a dangerous fight,” Vera said. “That’s a guy who’s been a world champion. He fought for the belt many times, he fought big names and he’s undefeated in my weight class, he beat a guy that I beat (Font). He beat a former champion Garbrandt. I know he’s a guy not to take lightly. I can say whatever I want, I can be mean, I can be a d*ck. But I know this is going to be a fight that I will have to fight.

“I mean, you know this about me. I’m not taking it easy, I’m not chilling right now. I’m going four-by-four. I really want to get in there and make this guy f*cking suffer and I just want to get on top with a win, and figure out how to get back to the title conversation. The best way to do that is go to Abu Dhabi and f*cking rip this man apart.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

