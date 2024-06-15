Conor McGregor issues statement after being forced out of UFC 303: “The decision to postpone the fight was not made lightly”

By Chris Taylor - June 15, 2024

Conor McGregor has issued a statement after being forced to withdraw from his scheduled fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

Conor McGregor

McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Chandler (23-8 MMA) were supposed to collide in the main event of June’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas.

Unfortunately for fight fans, the Irishman’s long-awaited return to the Octagon will not be taking place on June 29th, this after ‘Notorious’ suffered an injury in training camp.

Conor McGregor issued a statement on his decision to postpone the Michael Chandler fight in a recent post on ‘X’:

“Very tough to be ruled out of my scheduled return bout. I picked up an injury prior to the press conference that required more time to heal than was available to me. The decision to postpone the fight was not made lightly, but one made in consultation with my doctors, the UFC, and my team. My fans and opponent deserve me at my best for this fight and we will get there! Thank you for the messages of support, I am in good spirits and confident I’ll be back! ☘️”

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since July of 2021 when he was defeated by Dustin Poirier (30-8 MMA) via TKO in the main event of UFC 264. ‘Notorious’ of course suffered a broken leg in that loss and has been on the sidelines ever since.

As for Michael Chandler, ‘Iron’ last fought in November of 2022 at UFC 281 where he too lost to Dustin Poirier, with the defeat coming by way of submission.

A new date for the ‘McGregor vs. Chandler’ welterweight fight has yet to be announced by the promotion.

UFC 303 will now be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Brady Hiestand

Brady Hiestand says he and Garrett Armfield agreed to fight each other while in the sauna

Cole Shelton - June 15, 2024
Ariel Helwani, Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping

Ariel Helwani explodes at "Boot licker" Michael Bisping over criticism of UFC 303 reporting

Curtis Calhoun - June 14, 2024

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping are feuding over Helwani’s coverage of UFC 303.

Anthony Smith, Carlos Ulberg
Carlos Ulberg

Anthony Smith breaks down short-notice fight vs. Carlos Ulberg, says Ulberg "can't compete" against top contenders

Curtis Calhoun - June 14, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith feels Carlos Ulberg doesn’t have the skill set to give him any stress inside the Octagon.

Colby Covington, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Colby Covington viciously mocks Michael Chandler after UFC 303 cancelation

Curtis Calhoun - June 14, 2024

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington didn’t hesitate to tease Michael Chandler after the UFC 303 fight cancelation.

Michael Chandler and Max Holloway
Michael Chandler

REPORT | Max Holloway vs. Michael Chandler was discussed before settling on new UFC 303 main event

Josh Evanoff - June 14, 2024

The UFC 303 main event could’ve been a welterweight bout between Max Holloway and Michael Chandler.

Diego Lopes, UFC 300

Diego Lopes believes win over Brian Ortega at UFC 303 will lead to a title shot: "There's no doubt"

Josh Evanoff - June 14, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Michael Chandler
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier firmly encourages Michael Chandler to "move on" after Conor McGregor fight postponement

Curtis Calhoun - June 14, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier wants to see Michael Chandler turn the page on his desired Conor McGregor clash after UFC 303’s cancelation.

UFC Vegas 93, UFC, Results, Alex Perez, Tatsuro Taira
UFC

UFC Vegas 93: ‘Perez vs. Taira’ Weigh-in Results - 1 Fighter Missed Weight

Susan Cox - June 14, 2024

UFC Vegas 93 weigh-ins took place today, Friday, June 14th.

Kamaru Usman
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Kamaru Usman responds to taunts from Shavkat Rakhmonov: “Don’t pull me down”

Susan Cox - June 14, 2024

Kamaru Usman is responding to taunts from Shavkat Rakhmonov.

ConorMcGregor, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler issues statement after Conor McGregor is forced to withdraw from UFC 303: “He was always the highest risk”

Susan Cox - June 14, 2024

Michael Chandler has issued a statement following the announcement that Conor McGregor was forced to withdraw from UFC 303.