UFC Vegas 76: ‘Strickland vs. Magomedov’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - July 1, 2023

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 76 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov.

Strickland (26-5 MMA) most recently competed in January of this year, where he earned a unanimous decision win over Nassourdine Imavov in a light heavyweight bout. That victory snapped a two-fight losing skid for the 32-year-old American, as ‘Tarzan’ had previously suffered defeats to Alex Pereira and Jared Cannonier respectively.

Meanwhile, Abus Magomedov (25-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent coming by way of TKO against Dustin Stoltzfus in his Octagon debut in September of last year.

UFC Vegas 76 is co-headlined by a lightweight contest featuring Damir Ismagulov taking on Grant Dawson.

Ismagulov (24-2 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after dropping a decision to Arman Tsarukyan in his most recent effort this past December. Prior to that loss, the 31-year-old Russian had put together a nineteen-fight win streak.

Meanwhile, Grant Dawson (19-1 MMA) has gone 7-0-1 since joining the UFC ranks in March of 2019. ‘KGD’ earned a submission victory over Mark Madsen in his most recent Octagon appearance this past November.

If that wasn’t enough to get you interested, tonight’s UFC Vegas 76 featured prelim showcases the return of Kevin Lee who is set to take on Rinat Fakhretdinov at welterweight.

Kevin Lee

Image Credit: UFC

Lee (19-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since March of 2022, where he scored a decision win over Diego Sanchez under the Eagle FC fight banner. ‘The Motown Phenom’ has gone 3-4 over his past seven fights overall.

Meanwhile, Rinat Fakhretdinov (20-1 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a nineteen-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Bryan Battle. ‘Gladiator’ has gone 2-0 since joining the UFC ranks in June of last year.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 76 Main Card (7pm EST on ESPN+):

Sean Strickland (186) vs. Abus Magomedov (186) –

Damir Ismagulov (156) vs. Grant Dawson (156) –

Max Griffin (170.5) vs. Michael Morales (170.5) –

Ariane Lipski (126) vs. Melissa Gatto (125.5) –

Ismael Bonfim (156) vs. Benoît Saint-Denis (156) –

Brunno Ferreira (185) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (183.5) –

UFC Vegas 76 Preliminary Card (4pm EST on ESPN+):

Kevin Lee (171) vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov  (171) –

Joanderson Brito (145.5) vs. Westin Wilson (146) –

Yana Santos (144.5) vs. Karol Rosa (146) –

Guram Kutateladze (155) vs. Elves Brenner (155) –

Ivana Petrović (125.5) vs. Luana Carolina (126) –

Alexandr Romanov (264) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (259) –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 76 main event between Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov? Share your predictions in the comments on social media.

