UFC Vegas 76 Results: Rinat Fakhretdinov stops Kevin Lee in Round 1 (Video)

By Chris Taylor - July 1, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 76 results, including the featured prelim between Kevin Lee and Rinat Fakhretdinov.

Lee (19-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since March of 2022, where he scored a decision win over Diego Sanchez under the Eagle FC fight banner. ‘The Motown Phenom’ has gone 3-4 over his past seven fights overall.

Meanwhile, Rinat Fakhretdinov (20-1 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a nineteen-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Bryan Battle. ‘Gladiator’ has gone 2-0 since joining the UFC ranks in June of last year.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 76 featured prelim begins and opens with a low kick. He follows that up with a left jab that misses the mark. More pressure from Rinat. He throws a straight right that lands flush and down goes Kevin Lee. He jumps on a guillotine choke. Lee is up to his feet but is still caught in the choke hold. Fakhretdinov tightens his squeeze and this one is all over. WOW!

Official UFC Vegas 76 Results: Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Kevin Lee via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:55 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Fakhretdinov fight next following his submission victory over Lee this evening in Sin City?

