Paddy Pimblett’s coach nearly pulled him from UFC 304 due to depression, anxiety issues

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett overcame a mountain of hurdles to make it to Manchester for his upcoming pay-per-view showcase.

Pimblett is scheduled to face Bobby Green on the UFC 304 main card this Saturday in Manchester. He returns to the Octagon after a seven-month hiatus, stemming from a win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 296.

Pimblett remains unbeaten in his UFC tenure, despite a controversial victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282. He’s won seven consecutive fights and is one of the UK’s brightest MMA talents.

Pimblett, in addition to his Octagon success, has used his platform to speak about mental health and the stigma surrounding the topic. Ahead of UFC 304, he recently admitted that his depression/anxiety issues nearly forced him off the card.