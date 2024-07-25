Paddy Pimblett’s coach nearly pulled him from UFC 304 due to depression, anxiety issues

By Curtis Calhoun - July 24, 2024

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett overcame a mountain of hurdles to make it to Manchester for his upcoming pay-per-view showcase.

Paddy Pimblett

Pimblett is scheduled to face Bobby Green on the UFC 304 main card this Saturday in Manchester. He returns to the Octagon after a seven-month hiatus, stemming from a win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 296.

Pimblett remains unbeaten in his UFC tenure, despite a controversial victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282. He’s won seven consecutive fights and is one of the UK’s brightest MMA talents.

Pimblett, in addition to his Octagon success, has used his platform to speak about mental health and the stigma surrounding the topic. Ahead of UFC 304, he recently admitted that his depression/anxiety issues nearly forced him off the card.

Paddy Pimblett admits UFC 304 prep was “Worst camp of my life”

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Pimblett discussed the severity of his recent mental health struggles.

“It’s mad because five weeks ago, I was thinking ‘Oh my god, this is the worst camp of my life, what’s going on here?’,” Pimblett said. “Just a few things went wrong…a couple of weeks ago, a few things personally were getting me down. Kicked into gear at the right time, everything fell into place and no one could beat me on Saturday…

“About five or six weeks ago, my coach was thinking about pulling me out. Mentally, I just wasn’t there…up until like two or three weeks ago. I don’t know [how I turned it around], I have that attitude and that positivity where I can turn it around. You know how confident I am, so when my coach was thinking about pulling me out I went ‘No, no chance’.”

Pimblett remains on track to weigh in on Friday and fight Green at Saturday’s event.

Pimblett’s admissions show that athletes at the highest level deal with their demons outside of their disciplines. Ahead of arguably the biggest fight of his career, Pimblett has passed a big test in preparation for UFC 304.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor DMs Khabib Nurmagomedov, offers to buy his home amidst financial issues: "Big smelly Irish s***"

Curtis Calhoun - July 24, 2024
Ronda Rousey
UFC

Ronda Rousey opens up on the one thing preventing a UFC comeback: "If I could, I definitely would"

Josh Evanoff - July 24, 2024

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has opened up on a return to the cage.

Belal Muhammad
Conor McGregor

Belal Muhammad downplays potential Conor McGregor money fight: "He'd probably pull out for a broken nail"

Josh Evanoff - July 24, 2024

Belal Muhammad is interested in a money fight with UFC megastar Conor McGregor, but he doesn’t think it will happen.

Curtis Blaydes, Alex Pereira
Curtis Blaydes

Curtis Blaydes threatens to "f*ck up" Alex Pereira if UFC champion moves to heavyweight: "That's a bad idea!"

Josh Evanoff - July 24, 2024

UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes believes it would be a mistake for Alex Pereira to move up.

Ilia Topuria UFC 298
UFC

Ilia Topuria hints a fight announcement is imminent: "El Matador is back"

Curtis Calhoun - July 24, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria sounds like he’s weeks away from a return to the cage for his first title defense.

Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad plans to "torture" Leon Edwards for 25 minutes at UFC 304: "I want him to realize how much better I am"

Cole Shelton - July 24, 2024
Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad
Leon Edwards

VIDEO | Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad stare each other down during awkward elevator encounter

Curtis Calhoun - July 24, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad ran into each other in a closed space just days before UFC 304.

Belal Muhammad
Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad shares his list of the top five welterweights in the UFC: “I would put Leon (at) four”

Susan Cox - July 24, 2024

Belal Muhammad is sharing his list of the top five welterweights in the UFC.

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor continues to mock Khabib Nurmagomedov after reports surface that bailiffs have seized a fleet of his luxury cars

Susan Cox - July 24, 2024

Conor McGregor is continuing to mock Khabib Nurmagomedov after reports surfaced that bailiffs have seized a fleet of his luxury cars.

Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad, UFC 304
Leon Edwards

UFC 304 | Pro fighters make their picks for Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad title fight

Cole Shelton - July 24, 2024

In the main event of UFC 304, the welterweight title is up for grabs as Leon Edwards is looking to defend his belt against Belal Muhammad. Heading into the fight, Edwards is a sizeable -265 favorite while the challenger is a +200 underdog on FanDuel.