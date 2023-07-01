Brian Ortega reacts after Paulo Costa poses with his former girlfriend Tracy Cortez: “Everyone out here talking bout I fumbled”

By Chris Taylor - July 1, 2023

Brian Ortega has reacted after UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa posted a photo with his former girlfriend Tracy Cortez.

Costa (14-2 MMA) sent the internet into a frenzy on Friday evening when he shared the following photo alongside Cortez (10-1 MMA) on Twitter.

“Happy Friday” – Costa captioned the photo.

Fight fans were quick to jump to conclusions following the post, with many believing the hard-hitting middleweight is now in a relationship with the 29-year-old flyweight standout.

Those presumptions prompted many fans to bring up Cortez’s former boyfriend Brian Ortega, and the comments citing ‘T-City’ were not very complimentary.

“Ortega to 185 confirmed?”

“Fumble… Secret juice!”

“Ortega is drowning in tears seeing this…”

“Brutal fumble by T-City…”

“Brian Ortega just decided to move up to middleweight.”

“Ortega is somewhere on his knees right now.”

After likely being bombarded with notifications spawning from Paulo Costa’s recent post, the former UFC featherweight title challenger took to social media where he offered the following sentiments.

“Everyone out here talking bout I fumbled. Y’all must not know the rules of the game. When you drop the ball on accident that’s a fumble, but when you throw it away on purpose. That’s called a complete pass. Top G shit!” 

Brian Ortega (15-3 MMA) has not competed inside the Octagon since suffering a TKO loss to Yair Rodriguez in July of last year. ‘T-City’ suffered a dislocated shoulder during that fight and has since been working on building version 3.0 of himself.

Meanwhile, Paulo Costa is slated to return to the Octagon at next month’s UFC 291 pay-per-view event in a middleweight contest against Ikram Aliskerov. ‘Borrachinha’ last competed in August of 2022, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over former UFC champion Luke Rockhold.

What do you think of the comments made by Brian Ortega?

