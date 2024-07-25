Paddy Pimblett unloads on “ridiculous” UFC 304 start time: “I’ll be fighting at about 4:00 A.M”
UFC star Paddy Pimblett has given his thoughts on UFC 304 taking place during a standard US pay-per-view.
This weekend, Paddy Pimblett returns to action at UFC 304. He’ll be going head to head with Bobby Green in a fight that, in the eyes of many, is the toughest of his career. Green is a true veteran and will undoubtedly take ‘The Baddy’ to the limit.
When he does collide with ‘King’, Pimblett will be fighting at around 4am local time. That’s because the promotion has opted to air this event in US primetime, as opposed to GMT, the timezone associated with the United Kingdom.
In a recent interview with Best Online Poker Sites, Paddy had some thoughts on this decision.
Pimblett’s fury
“I’ll be fighting at about 4:00 A.M. It’s f*cking ridiculous,” Pimblett told Best Online Poker Sites. “In America, the main card starts at like 8:00 P.M., so I’d normally fight at about 9:00 or 10:00. It’s an advantage for the American fighters. It’s an advantage for Bobby Green, Belal Muhammad, and Curtis Blaydes because obviously, they’re coming over on their time. It’s not like they’re going to be jet-lagged. They’re going to just do the same but we’ve got to f*ck about with time frames and sh*t. It’s ridiculous.
“It really annoys me because the U.K. fans stay up every week to watch cards,” he continued. “It’s not even like they (American UFC fans) have to put a shift in because they’re eight hours behind. They can just take the day off work and base up like that while the sun’s out, have a f*cking barbecue. Instead, we’ve gotta sit up till f*cking 4:00, 5:00, 6:00 in the morning is, it’s a f*cking joke.”
