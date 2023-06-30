Undisputed vs. Undisputed: Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo set for September 30th

By Josh Evanoff - June 30, 2023

Canelo Alvarez has had a bit of an opponent shake-up, and will now be facing Jermell Charlo in September.

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo

The Mexican superstar is fresh off his return opposite John Ryder in May. That bout was a return in more ways than one for Canelo Alvarez, as it was his first bout in Mexico in over a decade. In front of his home fans, the super-middleweight champion didn’t disappoint, defeating ‘The Gorilla’ by decision.

Following the victory, Canelo Alvarez called for a rematch with Dmitry Bivol. The two previously faced off last May, with the light-heavyweight champion scoring an upset decision win. With that in mind, Dmitry Bivol declined the rematch, especially after his foe’s team declined to raise his purse for the rematch.

With that in mind, Canelo Alvarez was forced to go opponent-searching, and he found one in Jermell Charlo. Earlier today, the Mexican superstar announced the fight on social media. The event will take place on September 30th in Las Vegas, with the venue yet to be announced.

Nonetheless, the fight will be Canelo Alvarez’s first as a member of Al Heymon’s PBC. Earlier this month, the super-middleweight champion signed with the promotion for a three-fight deal, worth $100 million dollars. For the first fight on that deal, he will face Jermell Charlo later this year.

Funnily enough, this wasn’t the fight that many fans expected. Instead, it was Jermall Charlo who was first expected to face Canelo Alvarez. However, with ‘Hitman’ being out of the ring for over two years, it seems the nod has gone to his brother. For his part, Jermell Charlo holds all the gold at light-middleweight, last having knocked out Brian Castano in May.

What do you make of this news? Are you excited about Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo?

Boxing News Canelo Alvarez

