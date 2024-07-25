Video | Manel Kape, Muhammad Mokaev and their teams brawl it out at the UFC 304 fighter hotel

By Harry Kettle - July 25, 2024

Manel Kape, Muhammad Mokaev and their teams got into a brawl this week at the UFC 304 fighter hotel.

Manel Kape Muhammad Mokaev brawl

This weekend at UFC 304, we will see a host of thrilling fights. From pillar to post, there are plenty of fascinating encounters to see up and down the card. One of those collisions is Manel Kape vs Muhammad Mokaev. This is a blockbuster bout in the flyweight division, and there’s every chance that the winner will wind up landing themselves a title shot.

RELATED: Fight fans react to the mysterious demotion of ‘Kape vs. Mokaev’ at UFC 304

Of course, that makes it all the more confusing that it’s been relegated to an early prelims spot. Either way, this is a big deal. Kape and Mokaev have had some harsh words for one another in the lead-up to this fight and, as expected, things have been taken to a new level just days before they’re set to meet inside the Octagon.

That’s because the two actually got into an altercation at the fighter hotel earlier this week, which wound up involving a lot of their respective teams.

Mokaev and Kape go to war

As you can see in the above video, things got pretty heated. There are rumblings from Eric Nicksick that Kape was “set up” with Mokaev asking for a picture. However, these are unconfirmed. It certainly feels like this is one of the most personal feuds heading into UFC 304 and while there’s no guarantee that the fight will live up to the hype, both men are certainly good enough to make that happen.

What do you make of the feud between Muhammad Mokaev and Manel Kape? In terms of the contest itself, who do you favor to win and why? Let us know your thoughts on this and the card as a whole, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Manel Kape Muhammad Mokaev UFC

