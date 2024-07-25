Video | Manel Kape, Muhammad Mokaev and their teams brawl it out at the UFC 304 fighter hotel

Manel Kape, Muhammad Mokaev and their teams got into a brawl this week at the UFC 304 fighter hotel.

This weekend at UFC 304, we will see a host of thrilling fights. From pillar to post, there are plenty of fascinating encounters to see up and down the card. One of those collisions is Manel Kape vs Muhammad Mokaev. This is a blockbuster bout in the flyweight division, and there’s every chance that the winner will wind up landing themselves a title shot.

Of course, that makes it all the more confusing that it’s been relegated to an early prelims spot. Either way, this is a big deal. Kape and Mokaev have had some harsh words for one another in the lead-up to this fight and, as expected, things have been taken to a new level just days before they’re set to meet inside the Octagon.

That’s because the two actually got into an altercation at the fighter hotel earlier this week, which wound up involving a lot of their respective teams.