Kamaru Usman explains why he’s picking Leon Edwards to defeat Belal Muhammad at UFC 304: “I’m cheering for nobody”

By Harry Kettle - July 25, 2024

Kamaru Usman has explained why he’s picking Leon Edwards to defeat Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC 304.

Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad

This weekend, Leon Edwards will defend his UFC welterweight championship against Belal Muhammad. It will serve as the culmination of a feud that’s been going on for a good few years now, dating back to their first meeting. On that occasion, an accidental eye poke rendered Muhammad unable to continue against ‘Rocky’.

RELATED: Kamaru Usman calls on Leon Edwards to bring out “killer” at UFC 304

This time around, though, Muhammad is feeling pretty confident. Edwards, though, has successfully defended the belt twice already, against Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

In a recent podcast, Usman gave his thoughts on the fight and why he’s backing Leon to get the job done.

Usman’s view on Edwards/Muhammad

“Leon is starting to kinda settle into the seat [of champion]. He shouldn’t be, because I ain’t going nowhere yet. I think he believes that he’s the champion here. Leon is working on staying there. So, I’m gonna stay with Leon for this one. I think Leon might be able to pull this one out.”

Henry Cejudo went on to back Belal Muhammad, noting that if he was in Kamaru’s position, he’d be cheering for the underdog challenger.

“Listen, I’m cheering for nobody. The fight happens whether anyone likes it or not. I’m gonna do what it takes to earn that fight, and then that fight is gonna happen.”

It seems as if regardless of who walks away with the belt, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ will be watching and waiting for his opportunity.

What do you expect to happen when Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad enter the Octagon this weekend? Do you anticipate that it will be an exciting fight? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Kamaru Usman Leon Edwards UFC

Related

Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett unloads on “ridiculous” UFC 304 start time: “I’ll be fighting at about 4:00 A.M”

Harry Kettle - July 25, 2024
Muhammad Mokaev, Manel Kape
Muhammad Mokaev

Manel Kape takes aim at Muhammad Mokaev following recent altercation in Manchester: “What kind of Muslim are you?”

Harry Kettle - July 25, 2024

Manel Kape has taken aim at Muhammad Mokaev following their brawl in the fighter hotel ahead of UFC 304.

Manel Kape Muhammad Mokaev brawl
Muhammad Mokaev

Video | Manel Kape, Muhammad Mokaev and their teams brawl it out at the UFC 304 fighter hotel

Harry Kettle - July 25, 2024

Manel Kape, Muhammad Mokaev and their teams got into a brawl this week at the UFC 304 fighter hotel.

Modestas Bukauskas
UFC

Modestas Bukauskas vows to stop Marcin Prachnio on "home turf" at UFC 304: "I'm going for the finish"

Cole Shelton - July 24, 2024

Modestas Bukauskas plans to begin UFC 304 with a bang.

Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards downplays Belal Muhammad's wrestling ahead of UFC 304: "He's not f***ing Khabib"

Curtis Calhoun - July 24, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards doesn’t rate Belal Muhammad’s grappling very high ahead of their title clash.

Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall destroys “Complete bulls***” UFC pound-for-pound rankings amidst Jon Jones/Islam Makhachev debate

Curtis Calhoun - July 24, 2024
Paddy Pimblett
UFC

Paddy Pimblett’s coach nearly pulled him from UFC 304 due to depression, anxiety issues

Curtis Calhoun - July 24, 2024

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett overcame a mountain of hurdles to make it to Manchester for his upcoming pay-per-view showcase.

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor DMs Khabib Nurmagomedov, offers to buy his home amidst financial issues: "Big smelly Irish s***"

Curtis Calhoun - July 24, 2024

Conor McGregor isn’t holding back from his ongoing attacks on Khabib Nurmagomedov amidst the Dagestani’s financial woes.

Ronda Rousey
UFC

Ronda Rousey opens up on the one thing preventing a UFC comeback: "If I could, I definitely would"

Josh Evanoff - July 24, 2024

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has opened up on a return to the cage.

Belal Muhammad
Conor McGregor

Belal Muhammad downplays potential Conor McGregor money fight: "He'd probably pull out for a broken nail"

Josh Evanoff - July 24, 2024

Belal Muhammad is interested in a money fight with UFC megastar Conor McGregor, but he doesn’t think it will happen.