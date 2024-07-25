Kamaru Usman explains why he’s picking Leon Edwards to defeat Belal Muhammad at UFC 304: “I’m cheering for nobody”
Kamaru Usman has explained why he’s picking Leon Edwards to defeat Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC 304.
This weekend, Leon Edwards will defend his UFC welterweight championship against Belal Muhammad. It will serve as the culmination of a feud that’s been going on for a good few years now, dating back to their first meeting. On that occasion, an accidental eye poke rendered Muhammad unable to continue against ‘Rocky’.
RELATED: Kamaru Usman calls on Leon Edwards to bring out “killer” at UFC 304
This time around, though, Muhammad is feeling pretty confident. Edwards, though, has successfully defended the belt twice already, against Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.
In a recent podcast, Usman gave his thoughts on the fight and why he’s backing Leon to get the job done.
Interesting angle from @USMAN84kg on the UFC 304 main event 👀 pic.twitter.com/euG6BXtuUh
— Pound 4 Pound (@pound4poundshow) July 24, 2024
Usman’s view on Edwards/Muhammad
“Leon is starting to kinda settle into the seat [of champion]. He shouldn’t be, because I ain’t going nowhere yet. I think he believes that he’s the champion here. Leon is working on staying there. So, I’m gonna stay with Leon for this one. I think Leon might be able to pull this one out.”
Henry Cejudo went on to back Belal Muhammad, noting that if he was in Kamaru’s position, he’d be cheering for the underdog challenger.
“Listen, I’m cheering for nobody. The fight happens whether anyone likes it or not. I’m gonna do what it takes to earn that fight, and then that fight is gonna happen.”
It seems as if regardless of who walks away with the belt, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ will be watching and waiting for his opportunity.
What do you expect to happen when Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad enter the Octagon this weekend? Do you anticipate that it will be an exciting fight? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Belal Muhammad Kamaru Usman Leon Edwards UFC